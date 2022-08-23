AAP has audio recording of BJP's 'offer' to Manish Sisodia; if needed, will release it: Sources

One of the AAP sources told PTI, "We have the audio recording of the BJP's offer to Manish Sisodia and would make it public to expose the saffron party when the time comes. The sources said that the party will release the audio tape to the public "at the appropriate time."

"At this point, we don't need to make the conversation public. However, AAP would make the phone call public if necessary," AAP leader who wished to remain unnamed added.

The CBI has accused Sisodia on claims related to the capital's now-repealed alcohol policy. Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that the BJP had promised to "close all charges" against him if he left the AAP and switched parties.

Earlier on Monday, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote: "I have received a message from the BJP -- break AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you will be closed."

The BJP vehemently denied the assertion. "The AAP's "shoot-and-scoot" policy includes this. If they have evidence, they should make it public," said BJP leader Pramod Swami.

Manish Sisodia had urged the BJP to take "whatever action they want to take," stressing that all allegations against him were untrue.

"My response to the BJP is that I am a Rajput and a descendent of Maharana Pratap. I'm willing to be executed, but I can never submit to spies and dishonest individuals. Every accusation made against me is untrue. Make whichever decisions you wish to," he stated in a Hindi tweet.

The CBI recently raided the senior AAP leader in a case related to alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi's liquor policy which was introduced earlier this year and then rolled back.