Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP has audio recording of BJP's 'offer' to Manish Sisodia; if needed, will release it: Sources

    One of the AAP sources told PTI, "We have the audio recording of the BJP's offer to Manish Sisodia and would make it public to expose the saffron party when the time comes. The sources said that the party will release the audio tape to the public "at the appropriate time."

    AAP has audio recording of BJPs offer to Manish Sisodia if needed will release it AAP Sources gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 9:37 AM IST

    Amid heated arguments between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the raids by CBI in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy, sources in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party said that it has the audio recording of the saffron party's "offer" to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that all cases against him will be dropped if he joins BJP.

    "At this point, we don't need to make the conversation public. However, AAP would make the phone call public if necessary," AAP leader who wished to remain unnamed added.

    The CBI has accused Sisodia on claims related to the capital's now-repealed alcohol policy. Earlier in the day, Sisodia claimed that the BJP had promised to "close all charges" against him if he left the AAP and switched parties.

    Also Read | BJP wants me to break AAP, join saffron party for CBI, ED cases to end: Manish Sisodia's big claim

    Earlier on Monday, Manish Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote: "I have received a message from the BJP -- break AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you will be closed."

    The BJP vehemently denied the assertion. "The AAP's "shoot-and-scoot" policy includes this. If they have evidence, they should make it public," said BJP leader Pramod Swami.

    Manish Sisodia had urged the BJP to take "whatever action they want to take," stressing that all allegations against him were untrue.

    "My response to the BJP is that I am a Rajput and a descendent of Maharana Pratap. I'm willing to be executed, but I can never submit to spies and dishonest individuals. Every accusation made against me is untrue. Make whichever decisions you wish to," he stated in a Hindi tweet.

    Also Read | No LOC issued 'as of now', in process: CBI clarifies on reports of lookout notice against Manish Sisodia

    The CBI recently raided the senior AAP leader in a case related to alleged irregularities and corruption in Delhi's liquor policy which was introduced earlier this year and then rolled back.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported AJR

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    Remember and Never Forget: Commander Noel Kelman

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa snt

    China eases visa ban for Indian students: Here's all you need to know about X1-Visa

    From free to high-quality healthcare, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal shaandaar promises in Gujarat - adt

    From free to high-quality healthcare, Arvind Kejriwal's 'shaandaar' promises in Gujarat

    Recent Stories

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported AJR

    Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualties reported

    Liger Advance booking box office collection report Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday drb

    Liger Advance Booking: Did ‘boycott calls’ have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s film?

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey gcw

    Elon Musk vs Twitter legal battle intensifies; Tesla CEO moves court to summon Jack Dorsey

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Naik Rajib Thapa, 5 Gorkha Rifles

    KK birth anniversary 7 songs to remember the iconic singer drb

    KK birth anniversary: 7 songs to remember the iconic singer

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon