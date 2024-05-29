Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Aadhaar card update to new driving license rules: 5 key changes to take place in June 2024

    The beginning of June will bring various changes related to the Aadhaar card update guidelines, LPG cylinder prices, New Driving License rules, etc. Most of these changes are likely to impact our daily lives and may also add to our household budget. Take a look at the key changes in rules and guidelines from June 1. 

    Aadhaar card update to new driving license rules: 5 key changes to take place in June 2024 gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

    India's population is getting ready for a flurry of legislative changes that will take effect on June 1, 2024. The new driving license regulations, Aadhaar card updates, PAN-Aadhaar connection, LPG cylinder rates and bank holidays in June 2024 would all be affected by the changes. These represent all of the monthly changes.

    New regulations for driver's licenses

    A simpler way to obtain a driver's license is going to happen. Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are now permitted by the new laws to administer driving examinations in private training facilities. The goal of this action is to increase efficiency and simplify the procedure. 

    Update for Aadhar Card

    Users can update their Aadhaar card till June 14. They can simply update their Aadhaar card online. However, if they choose to do it offline, Rs 50 per update will be charged.

    Higher TDS from June 1 if not linked under PAN-Aadhaar

    The deadline for linking your PAN to Aadhaar is May 31. By May 31, 2024, taxpayers are urged by the Income Tax Department to connect their Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar. This reminder was sent on May 28. In a post on X, the I-T department stated that those who miss the deadline will be subject to a higher tax deduction at source rate (TDS).

    LPG Cylinder Price Fluctuation

    June 1st will see an update to LPG cylinder pricing, which occur on the first of every month. Oil marketing businesses slashed the cost of commercial cylinders in May 2024, and it's expected that they'll do so again in June. In addition, starting June 1, as with every day, fluctuations in the price of fuel and diesel are anticipated.

    Bank Holidays in June 2024

    In June 2024, banks will be closed for ten days. This covers both the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in addition to ordinary weekends, which are Sundays.  To avoid an unnecessary trip, double-check the bank holiday schedule before heading to the branch.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples

    Bihar 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Bihar: 16 students faint at school due to extreme heat in Sheikhpura; shocking video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal' gcw

    BREAKING | Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Bibhav Kumar moves Delhi HC seeking to declare arrest as 'illegal'

    Malayali ASI in Delhi police collapses, dies during training amid heatwave anr

    Malayali ASI in Delhi police collapses, dies during training amid heatwave

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights to Muscat Oman from various airports; Check details anr

    Kerala: Air India Express cancels several flights from various airports; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore vkp

    Bengaluru: CID arrests former MD of D Devaraja Arasu truck terminal over alleged scam of Rs 47 crore

    Guru Randhawa, Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika cruise party ATG

    Guru Randhawa, Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani Radhika cruise party

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples

    Nagaland state lottery May 29, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery May 29, 2024: Dear Indus winning number OUT

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram vkp

    Bengaluru police arrest young man for morphing minors photos, sharing on Instagram

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon