'A' category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, involved in Gagangir attack in October, killed in Srinagar

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, believed to be involved in an attack near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir, in October, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest area on Tuesday, officials reported.

A category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat involved in Gagangir attack in October killed in Srinagar snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, believed to be involved in an attack near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir, in October, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest area on Tuesday, officials reported.

Acting on reliable intelligence, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the higher reaches of Dachigam on Monday night. The operation escalated into a gunfight when terrorists opened fire on the search party, prompting a retaliatory response from the forces. Early on Tuesday, a terrorist identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

Bhat, an "A" category terrorist with Lashkar-e-Taiba, was wanted for his alleged role in the October 20 attack near a tunnel construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal, which resulted in the deaths of a local doctor and six non-local laborers.

"OP Dachigam: In the ongoing operation, one terrorist is killed and has been identified as Junaid Ahmed Bhat (LeT, Category A). The said terrorist was involved in civilian killing at Gagangir, Ganderbal, and several other terror attacks," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

The police confirmed that a cordon-and-search operation is ongoing in the upper reaches of Dachigam, with further details still awaited.

Dachigam, a national park located on the outskirts of Srinagar, spans an area of approximately 141 square kilometers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH) shk

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH)

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops (WATCH) shk

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops |WATCH

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate vkp

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram dmn

Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon