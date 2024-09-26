43 die, including 37 children, while taking holy dip during 'Jivitputrika' festival in 15 Bihar districts

In a heartbreaking series of incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, 43 individuals, including 37 children, have tragically drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds across the state of Bihar.

(Image Credit: Getty Images/File Photo)

In a heartbreaking series of incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, 43 individuals, including 37 children, have tragically drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds across the state of Bihar. Additionally, three others are reported missing. The state government released a statement detailing the events that unfolded during the festival, which took place on Wednesday.

The festival, celebrated by women who fast for the well-being of their children, turned into a nightmare as the incidents occurred in 15 districts throughout Bihar. The holy dips, a significant ritual during the festival, were meant to invoke blessings for their children's health and prosperity but resulted in devastating loss.

Authorities are currently conducting search and rescue operations for those missing, while also investigating the circumstances surrounding these drownings. Local officials have expressed their condolences and are urging communities to exercise caution during such rituals to prevent further tragedies.

"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased. The disbursement process has commenced, with family members of eight of the deceased already receiving the funds, according to the statement.

The 'Jivitputrika' festival is an important occasion in Bihar, symbolizing the deep cultural and religious significance placed on maternal devotion and the well-being of children. However, this year’s celebrations have been overshadowed by grief and mourning as families grapple with the loss of their loved ones.

“The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts," the statement added.

Latest Videos