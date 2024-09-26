Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    43 die, including 37 children, while taking holy dip during 'Jivitputrika' festival in 15 Bihar districts

    In a heartbreaking series of incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, 43 individuals, including 37 children, have tragically drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds across the state of Bihar.

    43 die, including 37 children, while taking holy dip during Jivitputrika festival in 15 Bihar districts snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 3:16 PM IST

    (Image Credit: Getty Images/File Photo)

    In a heartbreaking series of incidents during the 'Jivitputrika' festival, 43 individuals, including 37 children, have tragically drowned while taking holy dips in rivers and ponds across the state of Bihar. Additionally, three others are reported missing. The state government released a statement detailing the events that unfolded during the festival, which took place on Wednesday.

    The festival, celebrated by women who fast for the well-being of their children, turned into a nightmare as the incidents occurred in 15 districts throughout Bihar. The holy dips, a significant ritual during the festival, were meant to invoke blessings for their children's health and prosperity but resulted in devastating loss.

    Authorities are currently conducting search and rescue operations for those missing, while also investigating the circumstances surrounding these drownings. Local officials have expressed their condolences and are urging communities to exercise caution during such rituals to prevent further tragedies.

    "A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh for the families of the deceased. The disbursement process has commenced, with family members of eight of the deceased already receiving the funds, according to the statement.

    The 'Jivitputrika' festival is an important occasion in Bihar, symbolizing the deep cultural and religious significance placed on maternal devotion and the well-being of children. However, this year’s celebrations have been overshadowed by grief and mourning as families grapple with the loss of their loved ones.

    “The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts," the statement added.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case

    'Declare Ajmer Dargah as Sankatmochan Mahadev Temple': Hindu Sena files case, sparks row (WATCH) shk

    'Declare Ajmer Dargah as Sankatmochan Mahadev Temple': Hindu Sena files case, sparks row (WATCH)

    Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai: Local transport, services gradually return to normal AJR

    Heavy rains disrupt Mumbai: Local transport, services gradually return to normal

    Record-breaking! Over 5,300 Indian scientists feature in world's top 2% rankings by Stanford shk

    Record-breaking! Over 5,300 Indian scientists feature in world's top 2% rankings by Stanford

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice vkp

    Complaint to Lokayukta against Dharwad DC Divya Prabhu, 5 others over guarantee convention malpractice

    Recent Stories

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen

    Barcelona set to sign Wojciech Szczesny as replacement for injured Ter Stegen

    Israel rejects US-French 21-day ceasefire proposal amid escalating conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon snt

    BREAKING: Israel rejects US-French 21-day ceasefire proposal amid rising conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon

    NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests suspected terrorist working as security guard in Bengaluru; linked to Guwahati IED case

    Unlock your potential: 6 tips to boost testosterone levels naturally dmn

    Unlock your potential: 6 tips to boost testosterone levels naturally

    RRR to Kalki AD: Most expensive Indian films and where to watch online RKK

    RRR to Kalki AD: Most expensive Indian films and where to watch online

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon