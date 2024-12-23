3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Three individuals involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur were injured in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police. The attack, which occurred on December 19, was reportedly claimed by the Khalistan Zindabad Force.

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 9:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

Three terror suspects linked to the grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in a clash with a combined Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police team in Pilibhit early Monday. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, described the operation as a significant success against the Pakistan-backed Khalistan Zindabad Force module.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh, also known as Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh, also known as Pratap Singh (18), all from Gurdaspur, according to the police.

Amitabh Yash, the Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police, stated that the three individuals were implicated in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," he said.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

A blast occurred at the deserted Wadala Bangar police post in Kalanaur Tehsil, Gurdaspur district, on December 19. The Khalistan Zindabad Force reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

In a post on X, the Punjab police chief said, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party."

He said this terror module is involved in the grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab.

UP SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts anr

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar AJR

UP SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar

3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune wagholi anr

3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune

UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment in bulandshahr anr

UP: Dalit sub-postmaster takes life after CBI grilling, accuses co-worker of casteist harassment

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read ATG

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients? AJR

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families ATG

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024 ATG

Laapataa Ladies to Crew: Top 10 women centric films of 2024

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon