3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Three individuals involved in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur were injured in an encounter with a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police. The attack, which occurred on December 19, was reportedly claimed by the Khalistan Zindabad Force.

Three terror suspects linked to the grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in a clash with a combined Uttar Pradesh and Punjab police team in Pilibhit early Monday. Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, described the operation as a significant success against the Pakistan-backed Khalistan Zindabad Force module.

The accused were identified as Gurvinder Singh (25), Virender Singh, also known as Ravi (23), and Jaspreet Singh, also known as Pratap Singh (18), all from Gurdaspur, according to the police.

Amitabh Yash, the Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police, stated that the three individuals were implicated in a grenade attack on a police checkpoint in Gurdaspur, Punjab.

"The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment," he said.

Two AK-47 rifles, two Glock pistols, and a huge cache of ammunition were seized from them, he said.

A blast occurred at the deserted Wadala Bangar police post in Kalanaur Tehsil, Gurdaspur district, on December 19. The Khalistan Zindabad Force reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack in an unverified social media post.

In a post on X, the Punjab police chief said, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force(KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party."

He said this terror module is involved in the grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab.

