    3 earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur in 30 minutes, netizens share videos on social media

    Three earthquakes, measuring 4.4, 3.1, and 3.4 on the Richter Scale, struck Jaipur within a span of 30 minutes. There were no reports of any casualties or damage to property.
     

    3 earthquakes jolt Rajasthan Jaipur in 30 minutes netizens share videos on social media
    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Three earthquakes jolted Rajasthan's Jaipur in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the three tremors were felt within a span of 30 minutes. As the earthquakes were felt in several sections of the city, terrified residents raced out of their homes. No reports of fatalities or property damage as a result of the earthquake shocks were made.

    At 4.09 am, Jaipur was struck by the first earthquake, which registered a 4.4 on the Richter Scale. At 4.22 am, a second 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck. The third earthquake, which had a Richter scale magnitude of 3.4, was felt around 4:25 in the morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

    Following the earthquakes, residents posted images of themselves outside their buildings on social media.

    Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said strong tremors were felt in Jaipur.“I hope you are all safe!" she tweeted. 

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2023, 8:58 AM IST
