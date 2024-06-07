'3 Bengal BJP MPs in contact with TMC': Second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee makes SHOCKING claim; Read on

Amidst ongoing tensions, a meeting of the INDI Alliance took place. Representing the Trinamool Congress was the party's second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC leader was seen in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav

Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have declared their support for the NDA alliance, both demanding the position of Lok Sabha Speaker. Naidu wishes to see at least four individuals from his side in the cabinet, while the JD(U) has requested the inclusion of five ministers, combining both full and state ministers. With the BJP lacking an absolute majority, they have no choice but to rely on their allies, leaving room for Nitish and Naidu to potentially change the game at any moment.

Amidst this uncertainty, a meeting of the India Alliance took place, with Abhishek Banerjee, the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, representing his party. He was prominently seen in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, establishing his significance within the alliance. TMC contributes a significant number of 29 MPs to the alliance.

Allegedly 3 BJP MPs are in touch with TMC

During the meeting, Abhishek made a striking statement, claiming that three BJP MPs from Bengal are in touch with the Trinamool Congress. It is also reported that several smaller parties, including the TDP and JD(U), have initiated contact with the India Alliance. The connection of three BJP MPs from Bengal with Abhishek has been highlighted, indicating possible shifts in alliances.

In Maharashtra, political equations might change suddenly as MPs from Eknath Shinde's camp are reportedly in contact with Uddhav Thackeray. Abhishek is also scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut this afternoon, further suggesting potential shifts in the political landscape.

Interestingly, on the morning of the alliance meeting, Abhishek visited Akhilesh Yadav's residence with Derek O’Brien, where they were welcomed by the SP chief. Though this meeting was said to be merely a courtesy call, questions arise about the timing of Abhishek's visit to Akhilesh's house right after the India Alliance meeting.

