Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    '3 Bengal BJP MPs in contact with TMC': Second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee makes SHOCKING claim; Read on

    Amidst ongoing tensions, a meeting of the INDI Alliance took place. Representing the Trinamool Congress was the party's second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee. The TMC leader was seen in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav

    3 Bengal BJP MPs in contact with TMC': Second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee makes SHOCKING claim; Read on
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have declared their support for the NDA alliance, both demanding the position of Lok Sabha Speaker. Naidu wishes to see at least four individuals from his side in the cabinet, while the JD(U) has requested the inclusion of five ministers, combining both full and state ministers. With the BJP lacking an absolute majority, they have no choice but to rely on their allies, leaving room for Nitish and Naidu to potentially change the game at any moment.

    Abhishek Banerjee represented TMC at I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting

    Amidst this uncertainty, a meeting of the India Alliance took place, with Abhishek Banerjee, the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, representing his party. He was prominently seen in the front row alongside Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, establishing his significance within the alliance. TMC contributes a significant number of 29 MPs to the alliance.

    Allegedly 3 BJP MPs are in touch with TMC

    During the meeting, Abhishek made a striking statement, claiming that three BJP MPs from Bengal are in touch with the Trinamool Congress. It is also reported that several smaller parties, including the TDP and JD(U), have initiated contact with the India Alliance. The connection of three BJP MPs from Bengal with Abhishek has been highlighted, indicating possible shifts in alliances.

    ALSO READ: Kerala: Heavy rains expected to lash state today; IMD sounds yellow alert in 12 districts

    In Maharashtra, political equations might change suddenly as MPs from Eknath Shinde's camp are reportedly in contact with Uddhav Thackeray. Abhishek is also scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut this afternoon, further suggesting potential shifts in the political landscape.

    Interestingly, on the morning of the alliance meeting, Abhishek visited Akhilesh Yadav's residence with Derek O’Brien, where they were welcomed by the SP chief. Though this meeting was said to be merely a courtesy call, questions arise about the timing of Abhishek's visit to Akhilesh's house right after the India Alliance meeting.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru court grants bail to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in defamation case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court grants bail to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

    Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued vkp

    BREAKING: Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued

    Chirag Paswan elected leader of LJP (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Party anr

    BREAKING: Chirag Paswan elected leader of LJP (Ram Vilas) Parliamentary Party

    Pune Porsche crash case: Police book teen's father, grandfather in suicide abetment case AJR

    Pune Porsche crash case: Police book teen's father, grandfather in suicide abetment case

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-383 June 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru court grants bail to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in defamation case vkp

    BREAKING: Bengaluru court grants bail to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud' RKK

    WATCH: Anupam Kher congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his historical win says, 'Proud'

    Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued vkp

    BREAKING: Four Indian students drown in river near Russia's St. Petersburg, 1 rescued

    Man behind viral dress 'that broke the Internet' sentenced to 4-and-a-half years jail for strangling his wife snt

    Man behind viral dress 'that broke the Internet' sentenced to 4-and-a-half years jail for strangling his wife

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said RBA

    Love Mouli REVIEW: Is Telugu star Navdeep's BOLD film worth your time? Read what audiences said

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon