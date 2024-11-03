24-year-old woman arrested for threatening to kill CM Yogi Adityanath 'like Baba Siddique'

On Saturday, the Mumbai's Traffic Control Cell received the threatening message, prompting authorities to launch an immediate investigation. Following a trace of the message's origin, police found out that it had been sent from Fatima Khan's number.

First Published Nov 3, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

Mumbai Police on Sunday (November 3) arrested a 24-year-old woman, Fatima Khan, in connection with a death threat directed at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The threat was sent through a WhatsApp message warning that Adityanath would be "killed like Baba Siddique" if he did not resign from his position within 10 days. This message referenced the recent assassination of former NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot dead by three attackers outside his son's office in Bandra on October 12.

earlier, the Mumbai Police had issued a statement confirming the threat. "The Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room received a death threat regarding UP CM Yogi Adityanath, yesterday. The message said that if CM Yogi doesn't resign in 10 days, he will be killed like Baba Siddique," the statement read.

In response to the threat, security for Chief Minister Adityanath has been intensified. The UP CM is expected to travel to Maharashtra soon as part of his campaign efforts for the upcoming state assembly elections.

