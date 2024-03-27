2024 Mood of the Nation Survey: Manipur issue Modi govt's biggest failure; Middle class sends a loud message

The Mood of the Nation Survey conducted by the Asianet News Network reveals public dissatisfaction with the Narendra Modi government's handling of issues such as violence in Manipur and rising fuel prices

The Mood of the Nation Survey, carried out by the Asianet News Network, has revealed that a majority of the country is unhappy with the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur and the manner in which fuel prices continue to pinch the common man's pocket. The comprehensive Mood of the Nation Survey, conducted across Asianet News Network's digital platforms in various languages from March 13 to March 27, amassed an impressive response of 7,59,340 participants.

According to the survey findings, when respondents were asked to identify the most significant failure of the Narendra Modi government, 32.86 per cent criticized its handling of the ethnic violence in Manipur involving the Kuki-Zo tribes and the Meiteis. This conflict, spanning nine months, led to the loss of over 180 lives and the displacement of 50,000 individuals internally.

Other notable issues highlighted by respondents as failures of the Modi government included soaring fuel prices (26.2 per cent), unemployment (21.3 per cent), and inflation (19.6 per cent). Interestingly, unemployment emerged as the primary concern for respondents from the Hindi heartland (36.7 per cent), while voters in Tamil Nadu were particularly concerned about rising prices (41.79 per cent).

Another aspect that both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition need to consider is the middle class. This category of society is seen as the backbone of our nation.

When questioned about the improvement in the quality of life for the middle class under the leadership of Narendra Modi, opinions were split. Approximately 47.8 per cent of respondents believed that the condition of the middle class had indeed improved, whereas 46.1 per cent disagreed. Undoubtedly, this data provides valuable insights for both the Opposition and the ruling Narendra Modi government to ponder upon.

