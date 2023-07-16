Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    20 stray dogs outside Mumbai airport get 'Aadhaar' card with QR codes; here's why

    The identification cards were provided by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device was designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled 'pawfriend.in'

    20 stray dogs outside Mumbai airport get Aadhaar card with QR codes heres why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    As Aadhaar Card became a key document of identification for every Indian, a pack of stray dogs outside the Mumbai Airport got their own Aadhaar Card badges for identification. According to media reports, on Saturday, identity cards with QR codes were tied around the necks of a group of 20 stray dogs that were waiting outside the city airport.

    These "Aadhaar" cards have a QR code that may take users to a database containing all of their data. In the event that the dog is lost or relocated, scanning this code reveals facts such as the dog's name, the feeder's contact information, and information on vaccination and sterilisation, according to TOI.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused

    "The QR code tagging was done for dogs outside the airport as a pilot project, and we will see how this can be taken forward," said Dr. Kalim Pathan, the head of the BMC's veterinary health services.

    The identification cards were provided by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device was designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled ‘pawfriend. in’. "The QR code tag can assist in reuniting a lost or moved pet with its family. It can also assist BMC in keeping track of strays in the city in a centralised database, Ridlan told media.

    BMC also administered vaccinations to the canines outside Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during the procedure. One of the feeders Sonia Shelar, who feeds around 300 stray dogs daily, including those outside the airport, helped to get the dogs close while a vet from BMC administered the vaccine.

    Also Read | Historic first: 26 women from tri-service to embark on 900-km bike rally in tribute to Kargil War heroes

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused snt

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 men gang-rape woman, assault minor sister in Datia; BJP leader's son among accused

    Historic first: 26 women from tri-service to embark on 900-km bike rally in tribute to Kargil heroes snt

    Historic first: 26 women from tri-service to embark on 900-km bike rally in tribute to Kargil War heroes

    Thank you my friend PM Modi reacts to Emmanuel Macron special video on France visit watch gcw

    'Thank you my friend...' PM Modi reacts to Emmanuel Macron's special video

    Kerala woman arrested for producing forged PSC rank list, appointment order to join Revenue Dept anr

    Kerala woman arrested for producing forged PSC rank list, appointment order to join Revenue Dept

    Chandrayaan 3 crosses another crucial stage Here is what ISRO said gcw

    Chandrayaan-3 crosses another crucial stage; Here's what ISRO said

    Recent Stories

    7 4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska tsunami warning issued gcw

    BREAKING: 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska, tsunami warning issued

    Ashes 2023: Alex Carey unapologetic about controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's snt

    Ashes 2023: Alex Carey unapologetic about controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's

    Mountain Vacation Essentials: 7 must-have items for an unforgettable trip MSW EAI

    Mountain Vacation Essentials: 7 must-have items for an unforgettable trip

    Neena Gupta attends Wimbledon match with her husband Vivek Mehra (Video and Pictures) RBA

    Neena Gupta attends Wimbledon match with her husband Vivek Mehra (Video and Pictures)

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators MSW EAI

    7 key signs of Dyslexia: Understanding the common indicators

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon