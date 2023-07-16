20 stray dogs outside Mumbai airport get 'Aadhaar' card with QR codes; here's why

The identification cards were provided by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device was designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled 'pawfriend.in'

As Aadhaar Card became a key document of identification for every Indian, a pack of stray dogs outside the Mumbai Airport got their own Aadhaar Card badges for identification. According to media reports, on Saturday, identity cards with QR codes were tied around the necks of a group of 20 stray dogs that were waiting outside the city airport.

These "Aadhaar" cards have a QR code that may take users to a database containing all of their data. In the event that the dog is lost or relocated, scanning this code reveals facts such as the dog's name, the feeder's contact information, and information on vaccination and sterilisation, according to TOI.

"The QR code tagging was done for dogs outside the airport as a pilot project, and we will see how this can be taken forward," said Dr. Kalim Pathan, the head of the BMC's veterinary health services.

The identification cards were provided by a team of regular feeders who tagged 20 stray dogs. The device was designed by Akshay Ridlan, an engineer from Sion through an initiative titled ‘pawfriend. in’. "The QR code tag can assist in reuniting a lost or moved pet with its family. It can also assist BMC in keeping track of strays in the city in a centralised database, Ridlan told media.

BMC also administered vaccinations to the canines outside Terminal 1 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during the procedure. One of the feeders Sonia Shelar, who feeds around 300 stray dogs daily, including those outside the airport, helped to get the dogs close while a vet from BMC administered the vaccine.

