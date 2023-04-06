Anil Antony after joining BJP: 'Congress is cheating the nation'

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan and BJP Kerala unit Chief K Surendran at the headquarters in New Delhi.

Anil Antony, son of former Union Minister and Congress veteran leader AK Antony, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday after quitting the Congress party. His entry into the BJP also coincides with the 44th Foundation Day of the ruling party. Antony joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan and BJP Kerala unit Chief K Surendran at the headquarters in New Delhi.

Addressing the media, Anil Antony said, "I believe Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah. Some people in Congress work for Parivaar (family); I will work for the nation. PM Modi has a strong vision, I want to contribute to national integration."

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a clear vision and in the next 25 years India will be a developed country in the multi-polar world. "The central government and the BJP led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief Nadda is working tirelessly throughout the country," he said.

"As a young Indian it is my duty to contribute to the PM's vision of nation-building and integrity," he said, adding, "My decision to join the BJP is not a mere personal interest but against Congress' actions of working for some particular leaders which I am not comfortable with. I took this decision after thinking a lot after quitting Congress. There's no difference between any persons on the basis of caste and creed in PM Modi's governance."

Talking about his father AK Antony, Anil said that he loves and respects his father. "The 4 members in the house have differences of opinion. But that does not reflect in my personal interest in joining the BJP. I do not discuss about politics at home. I have not cheated the Congress but Congress is cheating the nation," he added.

Antony had in January resigned from his Congress post after he opposed the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Gujarat riots of 2002, and received threatening calls and hate messages. He was asked to retract the tweet. However, he did not do so and said, "Intolerant calls to retract a tweet by those fighting for free speech."

While resigning from the Congress posts, he had tweeted: “I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on (sic)”.Anil held the position of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) digital media convener and national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

