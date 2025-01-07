'Voters sold for Rs 2-5k, even a prostitute is better than that': Shinde Sena MLA stokes controversy (WATCH)

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad stoked a controversy after he openly abused voters, calling them names and accusing them of hawking votes for mutton, alcohol, and moolah.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 5:19 PM IST

While addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad said, "The voters here were sold for 2-5 thousand rupees, alcohol, and meat. Even a prostitute is better than that". While boasting about his development efforts in the constituency, Gaikwad went on to say, “If I had lost the election, would the projects have been completed? I challenge you; not a single stone would have been laid. Today, I’ve done work worth `24 crores for Jaipur village alone. The development statistics I am citing will leave you stunned.”

The video of his speech has since gone viral, sparking outrage and condemnation.

Also read: US cop who killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in high-speed crash in Seattle, fired from service

A user wrote, "People need to realize that they are not just electing politicians, they are electing goons who are playing with the future of the country."

