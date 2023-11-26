'Unfortunate tragedy': CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers express grief over CUSAT stampede

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers expressed deep sorrow over the CUSAT stampede. The Revenue Minister K Rajan has assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the deceased

Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deep sorrow and stated that the incident that happened at CUSAT was unfortunate and was a sad day for Kerala. As a result of the incident, all other programs that were scheduled as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas have been canceled.

The Chief Minister along with the cabinet, expressed deep sympathy for the families affected by the tragic incident. Upon receiving the information, the local representative, Industry Minister P. Rajeev, and Higher Education Minister R Bindu promptly arrived at the scene to coordinate efforts. The Chief Minister shared in the grief of the nation.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister of Kerala, K. Rajan has stated that a report has been requested from the District Collector regarding the tragic incident at the CUSAT Campus. The government will oversee the treatment of the injured, and all medical expenses will be covered by the government. The minister has assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the deceased, and the cabinet will determine the amount. Speaker A.N. Shamseer, taking the tragic incident at Cusat as a lesson, expressed the intention to consider imposing restrictions on such celebrations on campuses. He emphasized the need for rules and regulations to ensure the safety of participants in similar events, and he will work towards implementing them if deemed necessary.

The bodies of 3 students were taken to the IT block of the CUSAT campus for public viewing this morning. The deceased were Athul Thampi, a native of Kuthattukulam and a second-year student of Civil Engineering at CUSAT, Ann Rufta, a native of North Paravur, and Sara Thomas, a native of Thamarassery, who was a second-year student of Electronics and Communication.

The bodies of the deceased individuals have been handed over to their parents for the last rites. Sara's body was taken to Thamarassery and Athul's to Koothatkulam. The funeral for Ann Rufta will be held after her mother, who is abroad, arrives. Two girls who were seriously injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment at Aster Medicity.



