Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Unfortunate tragedy': CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers express grief over CUSAT stampede

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers expressed deep sorrow over the CUSAT stampede. The Revenue Minister K Rajan has assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the deceased

    'Unfortunate tragedy': CM Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers express grief over CUSAT stampede rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Kochi: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deep sorrow and stated that the incident that happened at CUSAT was unfortunate and was a sad day for Kerala. As a result of the incident, all other programs that were scheduled as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas have been canceled. 

    Kerala News LIVE: CUSAT Stampede: Body of 3 students handed over to parents for funeral

    The Chief Minister along with the cabinet, expressed deep sympathy for the families affected by the tragic incident. Upon receiving the information, the local representative, Industry Minister P. Rajeev, and Higher Education Minister R Bindu promptly arrived at the scene to coordinate efforts. The Chief Minister shared in the grief of the nation. 

    Meanwhile, the Revenue Minister of Kerala, K. Rajan has stated that a report has been requested from the District Collector regarding the tragic incident at the CUSAT Campus. The government will oversee the treatment of the injured, and all medical expenses will be covered by the government. The minister has assured that compensation will be provided to the family members of the deceased, and the cabinet will determine the amount. Speaker A.N. Shamseer, taking the tragic incident at Cusat as a lesson, expressed the intention to consider imposing restrictions on such celebrations on campuses. He emphasized the need for rules and regulations to ensure the safety of participants in similar events, and he will work towards implementing them if deemed necessary.

    The bodies of 3 students were taken to the IT block of the CUSAT campus for public viewing this morning. The deceased were Athul Thampi, a native of Kuthattukulam and a second-year student of Civil Engineering at CUSAT, Ann Rufta, a native of North Paravur, and Sara Thomas, a native of Thamarassery, who was a second-year student of Electronics and Communication.

    The bodies of the deceased individuals have been handed over to their parents for the last rites. Sara's body was taken to Thamarassery and Athul's to Koothatkulam. The funeral for Ann Rufta will be held after her mother, who is abroad, arrives. Two girls who were seriously injured in the incident are currently receiving treatment at Aster Medicity.


     

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins to rescue 41 trapped workers AJR

    BREAKING: Officials begin vertical drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Indian Army steps inside tunnel for rescue ops AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Indian Army steps inside tunnel for rescue ops

    Karthigai Deepam 2023: Know date, shubh muhurath, rituals , significance and more rkn eai

    Karthigai Deepam 2023: Know date, shubh muhurath, rituals , significance and more

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to marry in India not foreign nations (WATCH) AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi advocates 'vocal for local' mindset, calls for domestic weddings (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Recent Stories

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins to rescue 41 trapped workers AJR

    BREAKING: Officials begin vertical drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers in Uttarkashi tunnel

    Jodhaa Akbar to Padmavaat: 7 must-watch Bollywood period films ATG

    Jodhaa Akbar to Padmavaat: 7 must-watch Bollywood period films

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Indian Army steps inside tunnel for rescue ops AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: Indian Army steps inside tunnel for rescue ops

    cricket Mohammed Shami's heroic act of rescuing accident victim in Nainital osf

    Mohammed Shami's heroic act of rescuing accident victim in Nainital (WATCH)

    Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut wants PM Modi to watch 'Tejas' and shares his latest pictures (Photos)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon