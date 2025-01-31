'Totally inappropriate': BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over 'poor thing' remark on President Droupadi Murmu

The BJP slammed Sonia Gandhi for calling President Droupadi Murmu a "poor thing," labeling it elitist and anti-tribal. Leaders like JP Nadda, Sambit Patra, and Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology. The controversy arose after Murmu’s Budget Session speech highlighting development and self-reliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her recent remarks referring to President Droupadi Murmu as a "poor thing." The ruling party at the Centre condemned the statement, calling it a reflection of the "elitist, anti-poor, and anti-tribal nature of the Congress."

In a post on X, BJP President JP Nadda expressed his outrage: "I and every BJP Karyakarta strongly condemn the usage of the phrase 'poor thing' by Smt. Sonia Gandhi for Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The deliberate usage of such words shows the elitist, anti-poor and anti-tribal nature of the Congress Party," he said. Nadda went on to demand an unconditional apology from the Congress Party to President Murmu and India's tribal communities.



The controversy arose after Sonia Gandhi commented on President Murmu’s address to a joint session of Parliament. "The President was getting very tired by the end...She could hardly speak, poor thing," Sonia Gandhi remarked to reporters.

BJP spokesperson and Member of Parliament Sambit Patra called Gandhi’s comments "totally inappropriate." Patra emphasized that President Murmu is neither tired nor weak, and condemned the reference to her as a "poor thing." "We want to tell it clearly that the honourable President is not a poor thing. India is a republic and the world’s largest democracy. The first citizen of this democracy is a woman who comes from a tribal community. That woman from the tribal community cannot be a poor thing. She is empowered and strong. She has been at the helm of many important positions," Patra said.

Other BJP leaders also joined in criticizing Sonia Gandhi’s remarks. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju echoed calls for an apology, condemning the comments and stressing that Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, is neither weak nor tired. "Droupadi Murmu has worked extensively for the country and society, and they cannot even imagine the kind of work she has done... They should apologise to her," Rijiju said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also criticized the remarks, calling them an "unprecedented insult" to the President. He expressed disbelief at the comments made by Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, saying, "The kind of words Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and his son and LoP Rahul Gandhi used against the President, I cannot even imagine."

President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address at the start of the Budget Session, during which she emphasized the government's focus on all-round development for the nation. "We have only one aim to become a Viksit Bharat," she stated, underlining the government's commitment to a developed India. She also highlighted the government’s "saturation approach" to ensure that no one is left behind in the journey towards progress.

During her speech, President Murmu praised the government's efforts to boost self-reliance in the defence sector, particularly noting the success of the "Made in India" defence products that are now going global. "The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country’s borders and ensure internal security... The government has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world," Murmu said.



The President also highlighted the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project, stating that India would now be connected by a railway line stretching from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. She also pointed out that India’s metro rail network had crossed the 1000-kilometre milestone, making it the third-largest metro network in the world.

The BJP’s strong response to Sonia Gandhi’s remarks adds another layer to the ongoing political discourse, with calls for an apology from Congress continuing to make headlines.

