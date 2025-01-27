'They will only show Adani-Ambani wedding': Rahul Gandhi targets media at MP rally, sparks row (WATCH)

In a fiery address at a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a sharp dig at the Indian media on Monday.

In a fiery address at a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Congress MP and leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a sharp dig at the Indian media on Monday. He accused them of neglecting the struggles of the poor, farmers, and unemployed youth while being overly fixated on the lives of industrial magnates like Adani and Ambani.

“These media people roaming around with cameras — they are not yours; this is Adani-Ambani’s media,” he said. Gandhi alleged that the media has turned a blind eye to the suffering of the common people.

"You die of hunger. Your children die of hunger. Farmers will commit suicide. But it will not matter to the media. They will show the marriage of Adani-Ambani," Gandhi said.

Gandhi accused the media of working under the influence of powerful business tycoons and failing to highlight pressing issues. “These media people belong to them; they work for them. They will never talk about the farmers, laborers, and unemployed youth of India,” he declared.

The Congress leader didn’t stop there. He further criticized the media for its focus on international affairs, stating, “There will be talk of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the media, but there will be no talk of the farmers and laborers of India.” He alleged that such coverage serves as a distraction, keeping the public from questioning the systemic challenges within the country.

“They are trying to scare India by saying, ‘Look what is happening in Afghanistan,’ but they will not tell what is happening in India,” he remarked, calling for greater accountability and emphasis on domestic issues.

