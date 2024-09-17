Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Stay your hands'... Supreme Court halts 'bulldozer actions' until October 1

    The Supreme Court issued an interim order halting the demolition of private properties across the country without its permission. This stay remains in effect until October 1, when the court will hear the case again.
     

    'Stay your hands'... Supreme Court halts 'bulldozer actions' until October 1 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 4:09 PM IST

    New Delhi: During the hearing of several petitions challenging "bulldozer actions," the Supreme Court issued an interim directive stating that no demolitions should occur across the country without its approval. However, the Court specified that this ruling does not apply to encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, or water bodies.

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor

    "Till next date, there shall be no demolitions without seeking leave of this court. However such order would not be applicable for unauthorised constructions on public streets, footpaths, abutting railway lines or public spaces," the Court said as quoted by Live Law.

    A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan issued this directive in response to a petition challenging the alleged actions of several state governments that have been demolishing the properties of individuals accused of crimes as a punitive measure. The Court has scheduled the next hearing for October 1.

    Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, objected to the Court's order, arguing that statutory authorities should not be restricted in this way. However, the bench remained firm, stating that "heavens won't fall" if the demolitions were paused for two weeks. Justice Gavai remarked, "Stay your hands. What will happen in 15 days?"

    The bench stated that it issued the direction using its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

    The court stated that it issued the direction using its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution. This decision came while hearing petitions challenging the demolition of private buildings belonging to individuals accused of crimes, which were carried out as a punitive measure by the central and various state governments. The court emphasized that regardless of the specific community being targeted, any instance of illegal demolition undermines the constitutional values.

    "Outside noise not influencing us. We won't get into question of...which community...at this point. Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against ethos of the Constitution," Justice Viswanathan said.

    The court also criticized ministers and politicians who continued to justify and praise the bulldozer actions despite the court's earlier remarks against them on September 2.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor

    Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH)

    Bengaluru 30 year old man attempts self death at Jnanabharathi metro station rescued Train service resumes vkp

    Bengaluru: 30-year-old man attempts suicide at Jnanabharathi metro station, rescued; Train services resume

    'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH) shk

    'Couldn't handle wife & home, how will he run a country?': Kanhaiya Kumar's jibe at PM Modi sparks row (WATCH)

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath performs special puja on PM Modi's birthday, offers 74 kg single laddu as prasad

    Recent Stories

    football FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details scr

    FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming details

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era gcw

    Amazon ends hybrid work: Employees asked to come back to office full-time like pre-COVID era

    Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor vkp

    Karnataka: BJP MLA Munirathna sent to 14 days judicial custody for threatening contractor

    [See photos] Priya Prakash Varrier shares ethereal pictures in golden traditional ensemble RTM

    [See photos] Priya Prakash Varrier shares ethereal pictures in golden traditional ensemble

    Kiwi peel: Know health benefits from high fiber to vitamin C ATG

    Kiwi peel: Know health benefits from high fiber to vitamin C

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon