'Several sacrificed more in Kerala than J&K...' Modi reflects on BJP's first Lok Sabha poll win in Kerala

At the NDA parliamentary meeting, prime minister-designate Narendra Modi highlighted the challenging conditions for BJP workers in Kerala, noting their sacrifices and celebrating the election of a representative from Kerala to the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi: NDA's prime minister-designate Narendra Modi affirmed the coalition's commitment to the principle of "nation-first" and pledged to work tirelessly to uphold the honor of "my mother India" and elevate the country to new heights. He made these remarks during the NDA parliamentary meeting at the central hall of the parliament on Friday (June 7).

Narendra Modi meets BJP veteran LK Advani before NDA leaders submit letter of support to President (WATCH)

In South India, the NDA has seen a new upsurge, according to Modi. "In the Lok Sabha elections, the Front has gained support from voters in Telangana and Karnataka, states where the NDA is not in power. Although Tamil Nadu does not have a seat in the NDA alliance, the state has an extremely robust system. There, the vote share has grown, according to Modi.

Without directly naming Suresh Gopi, Modi highlighted his victory in Kerala during the NDA meeting. He remarked, "Many party workers became martyrs in Kerala. It was more difficult for party workers to operate there than in Jammu and Kashmir. Yet, we have succeeded there too. We now have a representative from Kerala in the Lok Sabha," he added.

Addressing party workers, Modi compared the BJP's performance to that of the Congress, emphasizing that the BJP secured more seats in one election than the Congress managed in the last three. "What Congress couldn't win in three elections (2014, 2019, and 2024), we won in one year. The Congress will not be able to cross the 100-mark in 100 years," Modi said.

Kerala BJP leader Suresh Gopi likely to get Union Minister role in Modi 3.0

Latest Videos