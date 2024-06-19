Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Pickle selling Mami': BJP slams 'misogynist' DMK over Iniyavan's shocker aimed at FM Sitharaman (WATCH)

    "Kavignar" Iniyavan's derogatory remarks against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have received severe criticisms from the BJP. He spoke at an event organized by the DMK, terming the Union Minister 'moodhevi munda' and 'pickle selling Mami'.

    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    DMK has once again launched an attack on its political opponents, with "Kavignar Iniyavan" verbally attacking Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP Tamil Nadu State President K. Annamalai. "Kavignar" Iniyavan, self-proclaimed as a "poet," has been featured by DMK's mouthpiece Kalaignar TV as a speaker for "pattimandram" (debate) sessions. Recently, he spoke at an event organized by the DMK, attended by several party leaders.

    During the DMK event, Iniyavan made derogatory remarks against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, making a veiled reference to her Brahmin identity as a woman.

    He said “If we send our (DMK) ladies to the Parliament with a margin of 2.5 lakh votes, there will be one ‘Moodhevi Munda’ sitting opposite to you and will ask you questions. That one (implying Nirmala Sitharaman) will not even stand in a single election. I have just one request. Hon’ble Members of Parliament, when you go to the Parliament and if that ‘pickle-selling mami’ comes and stands in front of you, tell her this – I’ve come here after winning 2.5 lakh votes, you talk if you can get one vote from Perungudi.”

    "Moodhevi" is the Goddess of misfortune, but it has also become a derogatory term. "Munda" is a Tamil insult used disrespectfully towards widowed women. "Mami" is used as a slur, particularly by Dravidian ideologues, when referring to Tamil Brahmin women in Tamil Nadu in a derogatory manner.

    Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came forward and slammed the derogatory remarks against FM Nirmala Sitharaman terming it as the 'sickening attitude' of the DMK.

    Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai posted on X the video and said, "The DMK has made it a habit to provide stage only to abusers whose means of survival is by passing derogatory remarks on @BJP4India’s women leaders. This sickening attitude is promoted by this Govt, which would go to any length to arrest @BJP4TamilNadu volunteers for their social media posts but takes no action for filth such as these. @BJP4TamilNadu strongly condemns the remarks made on our Hon FM Smt @nsitharaman avl and we have sought the intervention of TN Police for immediate action on this individual."

    BJP MLA from Coimbatore South, Vanathi Srinivasan stated that a police complaint would be filed and appropriate action would be taken against Kavignar Iniyavan, for using derogatory words while speaking about Union Finance Minister

