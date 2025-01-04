'One reel worth watching again': Woman's precious moment with Ladakh kid wins hearts; WATCH viral video

A heartwarming video of a tourist, Shafira, bonding with a young boy in Ladakh has gone viral, amassing over 20 million views. The touching moments, including playful interactions and a return visit with gifts, have moved viewers and celebrities alike, sparking emotional responses online.

In today's age of social media, videos from travellers often go viral to showcase rare and beautiful moments. One such video has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Shafira, a tourist visiting Ladakh, shared a heartwarming video of her time spent with a young boy she met during her trip. The video, which has now garnered over 20 million views on Instagram, shows the genuine and touching connection between the two.

In the video, Shafira describes how she noticed a boy playing alone and decided to join him. As they interacted, the boy stumbled and fell. In an attempt to lift his spirits, Shafira playfully pretended to fall as well, which immediately caused the boy to laugh. The pair shared a beautiful, lighthearted moment as they continued to play together, with the boy even teasing Shafira.



However, when it was time for Shafira to leave, the boy’s mood changed. He became quiet and hid his face in sadness, which deeply affected Shafira. She shared that this moment truly broke her heart. Unable to forget the boy’s sorrow, she returned the next day with gifts for him—warm clothes and snacks to help him endure the harsh Ladakhi winter.

The boy’s face lit up with joy upon seeing Shafira again, making for another emotional moment captured on video. Shafira shared that she was unsure who made whose day more beautiful, as the brief encounter left a lasting impact on both of them.



Her post has since gone viral, with thousands of people commenting on the video, moved by the touching connection. Celebrities like Ridhima Pandit and Kavita Kaushik also expressed their love and admiration for the heartfelt gesture. Ridhima Pandit commented, “Oh my God, I love him! Thank you for giving him the love... I am crying now,” while Kavita Kaushik wrote, “So precious.”

The video continues to receive praise for its emotional depth, with one user commenting, “That one reel worth watching again and again.”

