'One reel worth watching again': Woman's precious moment with Ladakh kid wins hearts; WATCH viral video

A heartwarming video of a tourist, Shafira, bonding with a young boy in Ladakh has gone viral, amassing over 20 million views. The touching moments, including playful interactions and a return visit with gifts, have moved viewers and celebrities alike, sparking emotional responses online.

'One reel worth watching again': Woman's precious moment with Ladakh kid wins hearts; WATCH viral video vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 4, 2025, 12:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 4, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

In today's age of social media, videos from travellers often go viral to showcase rare and beautiful moments. One such video has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Shafira, a tourist visiting Ladakh, shared a heartwarming video of her time spent with a young boy she met during her trip. The video, which has now garnered over 20 million views on Instagram, shows the genuine and touching connection between the two.

In the video, Shafira describes how she noticed a boy playing alone and decided to join him. As they interacted, the boy stumbled and fell. In an attempt to lift his spirits, Shafira playfully pretended to fall as well, which immediately caused the boy to laugh. The pair shared a beautiful, lighthearted moment as they continued to play together, with the boy even teasing Shafira. 

Viral video: Vande Bharat sleeper train reaches 180 km/hr, glass of water remains steady (WATCH)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shafeera S (@shafeera.s)

However, when it was time for Shafira to leave, the boy’s mood changed. He became quiet and hid his face in sadness, which deeply affected Shafira. She shared that this moment truly broke her heart. Unable to forget the boy’s sorrow, she returned the next day with gifts for him—warm clothes and snacks to help him endure the harsh Ladakhi winter. 

The boy’s face lit up with joy upon seeing Shafira again, making for another emotional moment captured on video. Shafira shared that she was unsure who made whose day more beautiful, as the brief encounter left a lasting impact on both of them. 

UP SHOCKER! Minor boy beaten, chilli powder put on private parts in Mirzapur over theft suspicion (WATCH)

Her post has since gone viral, with thousands of people commenting on the video, moved by the touching connection. Celebrities like Ridhima Pandit and Kavita Kaushik also expressed their love and admiration for the heartfelt gesture. Ridhima Pandit commented, “Oh my God, I love him! Thank you for giving him the love... I am crying now,” while Kavita Kaushik wrote, “So precious.” 

The video continues to receive praise for its emotional depth, with one user commenting, “That one reel worth watching again and again.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment, demands action in final plea before suicide WATCH snt

UP: Hamirpur man accuses wife, mother-in-law of harassment; demands action in final plea before suicide| WATCH

My perception of India has changed French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH) snt

'My perception of India has changed': French woman lauds Ayodhya police for making her feel safe (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Mahakumbh 2025: Six-colored e-passes launched for devotee safety and smooth management

Recent Stories

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal gcw

Delhi Elections 2025: BJP releases first list of 29 candidates, Parvesh Verma to challenge Kejriwal

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year NTI

Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns gcw

HDFC to Tata: Top 15 mutual funds for 2025 that can give you high returns

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team snt

AUS vs IND, Sydney Test: Bumrah suffering from back spasm, confirms Krishna; monitored by medical team

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP orders demolition of over 400 illegal buildings in Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon