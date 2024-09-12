'No religion has problems in India': Sikh man under-fire Rahul Gandhi pointed to at US event speaks up (WATCH)

Speaking at an event in the United States, Rahul Gandhi asked a person seated at the front his name and then said that the fight in India is about whether a Sikh like him would be allowed to wear a kada and go to a gurdwara or not. That person, Vii Media CEO and journalist Bhalinder Singh Virmani, has now “fact-checked" the Raebareli MP’s assertions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently faced massive backlash after he made controversial remarks about Sikh rights in India while interacting with members of the Indian diaspora at an event in the United States on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi asked a person seated at the front his name and then said that the fight in India is about whether a Sikh like him would be allowed to wear a kada and go to a gurdwara or not. That person, Vii Media CEO and journalist Bhalinder Singh Virmani, has now “fact-checked" the Raebareli MP’s assertions.

“First of all, you have to understand the fight is not about politics. The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, will be allowed to wear a kada in India; or whether he, as a Sikh, is allowed to go to a gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions," Rahul Gandhi had said while speaking at an event in Herndon, Virginia.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi remarks, journalist Bhalinder Singh Virmani, posted a video statement on Facebook, and said that he had spent a lot of time in India and never faced any restrictions to sporting a turban or other Sikh religious symbols. He added that Sikhs as well as people from other religions have the freedom to practise their faith in India.

Virmani also said that, not just in India, he hadn’t encountered discrimination as a Sikh person in America or other parts of the world. The journalist added that public figures like Rahul Gandhi should be more careful while making such statements.

"I was sitting at the front row where media sat. Rahul Gandhi asked my name and then made a comment on Sikhs. His statement has disturbed the Sikh community," he informed.

"Not only Sikhs, any other religion has no problem. I'm from India, I'm only here for some time. Being a Sikh, I follow my religion but I have never faced any problem in India. People are aware. If such an incident had even occurred, there would have been a lot of hue and cry about that on social media. Big leaders like Rahul Gandhi should be responsible when they speak about such sensitive matters," said Bhalinder Singh Virmani.

Virmani further clarified that Rahul Gandhi was not taking any questions from the media during the event otherwise he would have asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify his statement.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Sikh remark' sparks row

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks stirred up a political storm as several members of the ruling BJP back in Delhi issued rebuttals. Leading the criticism, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the Gandhi scion's comments as “shameful” and “anti-national,” demanding apology alleging that Gandhi defamed India on foreign soil.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed the Lok Sabha leader of opposition’s comments “sinister" with the aim of spreading “dangerous narratives" in the diaspora.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah added his voice to the growing chorus of BJP leaders calling out Gandhi. In a post on X, Shah said, "Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments."

Along with high-profile political leaders, netizens also took to social media platforms, expressing their disapproval of Gandhi’s speeches during his US visit. Many accused him of being “anti-national” and creating a “dangerous narrative” by addressing sensitive internal issues abroad.

