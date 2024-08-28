'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch)

As Gujarat battles the severe consequences of persistent rain, the Congress party has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s much-promoted 'Gujarat Model.'

Gujarat is grappling with a flood-like situation as relentless rainfall continues to batter the state. The weather authorities have warned of more downpours in the coming days.

The Congress party shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a flooded city and a house being swept away by the deluge. The video was accompanied by a text reading, "Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model" and a caption that mocked, "Aa jaaye...Modi nu Gujarat model."

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, voiced their concerns about the flood crisis in Gujarat. They called on the government to implement comprehensive measures to alleviate the effects of the disaster.

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted the gravity of the situation, extending condolences to the bereaved families and stressing the urgent need for food and medical aid for those affected by the floods.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his deepest condolences on X to those who have lost loved ones and suffered property damage.

He urged Congress workers to aid the affected population and support the administration in relief efforts. Additionally, Gandhi called on the government to expedite measures to mitigate the disaster’s impact and facilitate the swift reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected communities.

Gujarat rain situation

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Gujarat has risen to 16 over the past two days, with 8,500 individuals relocated and rescued from inundated areas.

The government has mobilized relief and rescue operations involving several agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, the Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Coast Guard.

PM Modi also contacted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to review the situation and assured central support for managing the crisis.

