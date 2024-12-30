'Koi jhoom jata hai to...': Himachal CM Sukhu orders cops to drop drunk tourists to hotels, not jail (WATCH)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that tourists who visit the hill state to usher in the New Year and celebrate the Winter Carnivals must be cared for, even if they are a little tipsy.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 1:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

As 2024 draws to a close, India is gearing up for New Year celebrations especially at tourist destinations across the country. Amid regulations for the celebrations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that tourists who visit the hill state to usher in the New Year and celebrate the Winter Carnivals must be cared for, even if they are a little tipsy.

He said India is known for its principles of hospitality and the Himachal police and administration would adhere to that as visitors throng the state during the New Year and Winter Carnivals in Shimla and Dharamshala between December 24 and January 2.

Chief Minister Sukhu has directed the police and administration to safely escort intoxicated tourists to their hotels.

CM Sukhu said, "Even if visitors with their families get a little tipsy in public places, the police have been instructed to lead them safely to their hotels. We are known for our 'atithi devo bhava [guest is god]' culture and Himachal is especially known for its hospitality. This must be continued." Sukhu said the police should not push tourists inside lockups just for getting a little tipsy.

Also read: Najayaz, against Islam: All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations| WATCH

CM's statement has gained widespread attention and the video has gone viral. With the commencement of winter vacations, there has been a significant surge in tourist influx to the state.

