    'Karnataka expressed interest to adopt K-SMART App...' says Kerala Minister M B Rajesh

    The state government introduced K-Smart, developed by the Information Kerala Mission for the Local Self-Government Department, on January 1.  MB Rajesh said that the Karnataka government has come forward with the request of the state government's K Smart application.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

    Ernakulam: The state government introduced K-Smart, developed by the Information Kerala Mission for the Local Self-Government Department, on January 1, 2024. In a significant move, municipal services in the state have transitioned to an online platform starting today. Minister MB Rajesh has announced that the initiative, known as the  K-SMART  App, is being presented as a New Year gift to the people of Kerala. MB Rajesh said that the Karnataka government has come forward with the request for the state government's K Smart application. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Karnataka Municipal Data Society Joint Director Preeti Gehlot, IAS. Information Kerala Mission CMD, Dr. Santosh Babu handed over the memorandum in the presence of the Chief Minister.

    K-Smart App: Features, services provided by Kerala's e-governance app

    The minister stated that 'Kerala has come forward to implement K-Smart in Karnataka, which proves that Kerala is leading the way for India. The Internet Computer Protocol, a non-profit foundation operating in Switzerland, has expressed interest in collaborating with K-Smart.' Minister Rajesh informed that senior officials of the National Urban Digital Mission of the Central Government had also attended the inauguration ceremony.

    Minister MB Rajesh's Note: 'Karnataka State Government has come forward to implement our K-Smart in their state. This is a great pride and recognition for Kerala. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed with Karnataka Municipal Data Society Joint Director (Reforms) Preeti Gehlot IAS. Information Kerala Mission CMD Dr. Santosh Babu handed over in the presence of the Chief Minister. The implementation of K-Smart Karnataka proves that Kerala is showing the way for India. Some other states have also expressed interest.'

    He continued, 'The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), a non-profit foundation based in Switzerland, has expressed interest in collaborating with K-Smart. Shashi Shekhar, representative of ICP, came to attend today's inauguration ceremony. The services implemented with the support of ICP are flawless, cost-effective, and fast. This will help provide better service no matter how much the number of users increases. The cooperation of ICP officers will be a great support for K-Smart's future development. ICP has also expressed its interest in conducting an incubation program in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. Collaboration with Internet Computer Protocol will pave the way for making Kerala a prime destination for startups in these new technology sectors and providing thousands of employment opportunities to our youth.'

    The inauguration ceremony also witnessed the presence of senior officials from the Central Government's National Urban Digital Mission, expressing anticipation for the launch of the Kerala app, which could serve as a model for other states. The Information Kerala Mission (IKM) has been acknowledged as a partner in the National Urban Digital Mission and has been empaneled as the implementing partner for the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) Urban Governance Platform (NUGP) across States and Union Territories. IKM's 100-member core team successfully developed K Smart in just 120 days, marking a notable achievement. Congratulations to the team for their accomplishment, he added.

