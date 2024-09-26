'If only 1% of Muslims take to the streets, Narendra Modi...': Tauqeer Raza's fiery speech sparks row (WATCH)

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, President of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has once again stirred controversy with his inflammatory remarks, calling for direct action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a fiery address that has set political circles abuzz, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, President of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, has once again stirred controversy with his inflammatory remarks, calling for direct action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Raza, speaking at an AIMIM event in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, delivered a speech charged with emotion, warning of severe consequences if the Muslim community's patience is further tested.

Maulana Raza, known for his often controversial and incendiary speeches, declared to the crowd, "We are 20 crore or 30 crore—I won't go on that, But, if only 1% of us come out of our homes and march towards Delhi, vowing not to return or end Dharna until Narendra Modi resigns, imagine the impact." His rhetoric intensified as he questioned the crowd, "Wouldn't that be the right course of action?"

He did not stop there. The Raza further painted a grim picture, stating, "If even a thousand people surround you, you may capture one, but do not surrender. Even if you are beaten, grab one, and keep beating them until they die." His words were met with mixed reactions, igniting both applause and concern.

Raza, expressing his frustration, claimed that the Muslim community's patience was being tested. "If our patience runs out," he warned ominously, "the consequences will be disastrous." This was a clear message to both the government and the public that the situation, according to Raza, was rapidly deteriorating.

Narendra Modi accused of ‘selling the country’

Perhaps the most striking allegation made by the Raza was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively harming the nation. "Narendra Modi is not just an enemy of Muslims," he declared. "He is damaging our country. He has sold everything, and now that nothing remains, his eyes are set on Waqf properties. Our hatred towards Modi is not because of his animosity towards Muslims but because he is causing irreversible damage to India. No real Muslim can ever tolerate him," Raza said in his provocative speech.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza's remarks, however, have drawn sharp criticism from some quarters, accusing him of inciting violence and unrest.

A user commented, "Such incendiary remarks fuel tension and raise serious concerns about communal harmony. Is this a call for unrest?"

Latest Videos