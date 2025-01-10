'Gaalibaaz Daanav to Purvanchaliyon ka dushman': AAP & BJP intensify poster war ahead of Delhi elections

As electoral battle heats up in the run upto Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a fiery battle of words, fueled by provocative poster campaigns.

'Gaalibaaz Daanav to Purvanchaliyon ka dushman': AAP & BJP intensify poster war ahead of Delhi elections shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 12:59 PM IST

As electoral battle heats up in the run upto Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have engaged in a fiery battle of words, fueled by provocative poster campaigns. The two parties have exchanged sharp jabs, turning public platforms into a battleground of accusations and counterclaims.

AAP ignited the clash with its latest poster campaign, questioning the BJP’s failure to announce a chief ministerial candidate. Accompanied by the caption “Delhi ka CM Kaun?”, the poster hailed Arvind Kejriwal as the undisputed face of the “Aam Aadmi Party,” while dubbing the BJP the “Gaali Galoch Party.”

The poster alleged that BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Ramesh Bidhuri, Virendra Sachdeva, and Manoj Tiwari, have repeatedly made derogatory remarks. From accusations of disrespecting Baba Saheb to alleged obscene comments about women, AAP's campaign painted a stark picture of the BJP's rhetoric.

Ratcheting up the heat, AAP released another poster titled “BJP ke Gaalibaz Daanavon Se Delhi Rahe Satark,” featuring images of senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, Virendra Sachdeva, and Pravesh Verma. The poster warned Delhiites to remain vigilant against the alleged “verbal onslaught” by BJP leaders.

The BJP swiftly retaliated on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and accused Kejriwal of being antagonistic towards the Purvanchal community. The poster, captioned “Purvanchal Samaj ka Apmaan, Sheeshmahal ke Nawab Kejriwal ki Pehchaan!,” claimed Kejriwal insulted the Purvanchalis, abandoned them during the Covid-19 pandemic, and mocked them on various occasions.

This escalating war of words comes as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, with voting scheduled for February 5 and results set to be declared on February 8.

Key deadlines include January 17 for filing nominations, January 18 for scrutiny, and January 20 as the last date for withdrawing candidatures.

Also read: Security tightened as Aligarh Muslim University gets bomb threat email, demanding ransom Rs 2 lakh

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath (WATCH) shk

'Childhood, global politics & more': PM Modi joins Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath for podcast debut (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-414 January 10 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-414 January 10 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

TRAGIC! Man ends life over alleged harassment from wife's family, posts wedding photos on Facebook dmn

TRAGIC! UP man ends life over alleged harassment from wife's family, posts wedding photos on Facebook

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Kumbhvani FM: Yogi Adityanath launches special channel for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey vkp

Bengaluru ranked best city for working women in India: 2024 survey

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

5 Stocks That Attracted Strong Retail Activity On Stocktwits Over Past 24 Hours

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Cerence, Kuke Music See Follower Counts More Than Double on Stocktwits in 2025: Here’s A Look At Retail Investor Sentiment

Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires ATG

'Rushing home to pack our lives....', Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday gives update on California fires

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral dmn

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj Ji to seek blessings, video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon