"Few weeks before they are voted out": JP Nadda slams AAP after CAG report reveals Rs 2026 cr revenue loss

BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday (Jan 11) slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's now-scrapped liquor policy.

He said the AAP "intoxicated by power and high on misgovernance" will be voted out and punished for their misdeed in a few weeks.



"Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance.

‘AAP’DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor.

Just a matter of a few weeks before they are voted out and punished for their misdeeds.

CAG Report on 'Liquorgate' exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov.

Intentional 'Lapses' in Policy Implementation

Rs 2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money," he wrote on X.

The liquor policy, which was introduced in November 2021, targeted restructuring of liquor retail landscape in Delhi and increase revenue. However, corruption and money laundering charges led to investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Major leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, were arrested but later granted bail.

The CAG report highlights that all entities were allowed to bid despite complaints, and the financial conditions of bidders were not checked. Violators were not penalized, and key decisions related to the policy were taken without Cabinet approval or Lieutenant Governor's nod. New rules were not tabled before the Assembly, which is against the usual practice.

The revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crore is attributed to various factors, including surrendered retail licenses not being re-tendered, resulting in a loss of Rs 890 crore. Exemptions granted to zonal licensees caused an additional loss of Rs 941 crore, while a waiver of license fees for zonal licensees resulted in a loss of Rs 144 crore.

Furthermore, the CAG report notes that quality control infrastructure, such as labs and batch testing facilities, was never set up, despite being part of the policy plan. The AAP has responded to the report, questioning the veracity of the claims and stating that the report is yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

