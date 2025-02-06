'Fake image' of Indians deported from US: PIB clarifies photo shows Guatemalan migrants

Press Information Bureau has debunked a misleading image circulating on social media that falsely claimed to show illegal Indian migrants being deported from the US in handcuffs and leg chains.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday debunked a misleading image circulating on social media that falsely claimed to show illegal Indian migrants being deported from the US in handcuffs and leg chains.

Labeling the image as 'fake,' PIB clarified that the photo actually depicted individuals deported to Guatemala, not India.

Sharing the update on X, PIB Fact Check stated, "A #Fake image is being shared on social media claiming illegal Indian migrants were handcuffed and chained during deportation. The image pertains to Guatemalans, not Indians."

The clarification followed the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the U.S. on Wednesday. Some of these deportees arrived at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat, while a US C-17 Globemaster military aircraft landed in Amritsar, Punjab, with 104 Indian nationals on February 5.

A day earlier, Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the deportation issue with US President Donald Trump.

Addressing the media, Dhaliwal stated, "Modiji calls Trump his friend. I request PM Modi ji to speak to Trump to find a solution to this issue. Of the 104 Indians deported, around 30 are from Punjab. All are in good health."



