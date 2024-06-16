'Cut stomachs, burn temples...': ISIS calls for Hindu genocide; target PM Modi, Nupur Sharma & Madhavi Latha

The ISIS-backed magazine "Voice of Khurasan" targeted India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Hindu leaders, advocating for violent jihad and accusing them of oppressing Muslims. It glorified historical Islamic conquerors and called for their revival to reclaim the Indian subcontinent.

In the most recent issue of the ISIS-affiliated magazine "Voice of Khurasan," there is a section that focuses on India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hindus, and Hindu leaders. The magazine explicitly calls for the elimination of Hindus and accuses Indian Hindu leaders of harboring anti-Muslim sentiments.

The cover article titled "O Polytheist Indian Kings! Be ready to face Mahmud Ghaznavi again!" in the ISIS-backed magazine called for the genocide of Hindus and encouraged Islamists to wage violent jihad against India and its leaders. The article sought to justify this call by referencing historical Islamic conquests as a pretext for advocating genocide against Hindus.

The article stated, "Hit the Indian polytheists with cars, cut their stomachs with knives, burn temples, houses, cars, property, and crops, target crowded places, and show them that the Ummah of the Prophet Muhammad is still alive." It also called on Islamists globally to attack India if Indian Muslims were unable to do so themselves, saying, "If the Muslims in India are unable to conquer these polytheists, the gates of all the Wilayat of the Islamic State are open for you to advance."

The article discussed the global conflict between Islam and its perceived adversaries, including India. It asserted that non-Muslims from both the East and West were collaborating to undermine the Islamic Ummah. The magazine accused non-Muslims of occupying Muslim lands, disrespecting Muslim women, and ridiculing Islamic Sharia law. Additionally, it criticized the Muslim community for becoming attached to worldly life and being fearful of death, which, it argued, hindered their commitment to Jihad.

The article focused on Indian leaders, particularly those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying them as oppressors of Muslims. It glorified historical Islamic invaders like Muhammad bin Qasim and Mahmud Ghaznavi, who led invasions into the Indian subcontinent centuries ago. Drawing inspiration from these figures, the author called for a revival of their conquests. The article urged contemporary Muslims to reclaim the Indian subcontinent and advocated for violent jihad as the method to achieve this objective.

The article read, " The main theme of the campaign of each BJP candidate is to sow hatred for Muslims and spread propaganda against them. Its campaign for 'Lok Sabah' is a campaign of insult, hatred, hate and hostility toward Muslims."

ISIS targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of hostility towards Islam. The group aligned its criticisms with those of some political liberals, alleging mistreatment of Indian Muslims by Modi and his BJP party. The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, following the court-ordered demolition of what ISIS referred to as the Babri Masjid, was highlighted as a significant grievance. The article further accused Modi of ridiculing Islamic practices and policies, portraying his administration as an extremist Hindu nationalist regime responsible for oppressing Muslims.

ISIS accused PM Modi of labeling Muslims as "infiltrators" during an election speech. It's important to note that during that time, there were allegations from 'liberals', Indian Islamists, and Congress that spread misinformation claiming PM Modi referred to all Indian Muslims as infiltrators, when he was actually addressing illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar, and other regions entering India.

ISIS targeted former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in its magazine, indirectly referencing her controversial remarks as deeply offensive. This occurred at a time when Sharma had begun making limited public appearances and congratulated PM Modi on his third consecutive General Election victory.

Madhvi Latha Kompella, who contested against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad under the BJP banner, caused concern among AIMIM supporters, leading Owaisi to intensify his campaign efforts. Although Kompella did not win, her candidacy reportedly unsettled AIMIM. The article also mentioned her alleged arrest in 2023 for remarks about Muslims, citing it as evidence of BJP's alleged anti-Muslim stance. This incident is used to support the article's narrative of perceived oppression and to justify calls for aggressive responses.



