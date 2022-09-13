Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mukul Rohatgi set to be Attorney General for India once again

    Mukul Rohatgi, who was Attorney General between 2014 and 2017 for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government soon after the new dispensation took over, will reportedly begin his term on October 1.

    Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is expected to be appointed as Attorney General for India when the term of the incumbent K K Venugopal expires on September 30. It is pertinent to note here that this would be Rohatgi's second stint on the post. He last held this position from June 2014 and June 2017. 

    Rohatgi's name reportedly came into the reckoning for the Attorney General's post after Venugopal is believed to have indicated to the Supreme Court that he may not continue to occupy the position after September 30.

    Venugopal, whose tenure ended on June 29, had extended his service at the central government's request. The 91-year-old senior lawyer's term was extended till September 30. The Attorney General, who is also a legal advisor, appears in the Supreme Court on behalf of the central government in critical cases.

    According to sources, the Prime Minister's Officer persuaded Rohatgi to take up the position. 

    Rohatgi, who was Attorney General between 2014 and 2017 for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government soon after the new dispensation took over, will reportedly begin his term as the 16th Attorney General for India on October 1.

