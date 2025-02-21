'BJP's double-engine govt has no engine, completely failed on jobs & inflation': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP's "double-engine government" in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a failure on unemployment and inflation. He blamed demonetization and GST for job losses and stressed reviving small businesses. Engaging with students in Raebareli, he assured support for education and community development.

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double-engine government' in the state, saying that the government has "no engine" at all.

Addressing the Yuva Samvad in Raebareli, Gandhi targeted the BJP over the issue of unemployment and inflation and said that the UP government is a "failed government."

"Sadly, I have to say that the UP government is a failed government. They don't know how to do any work and talk nonsense. The two most important issues are inflation and unemployment. Everyone knows that. This is a double-engine government with no engine. This is a failed government, they should be removed and the Congress party should be brought to power." Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the unemployment in the country and dubbed the Indian government's policy of demonetisation and GST as 'wrong.' He said that small and medium businesses need to be revived to generate more jobs.

"Why are you unemployed? Because Narendra Modi did demonetisation, implemented the wrong GST and ended all small businesses. Today you have no future because of Narendra Modi. If you want jobs, small and medium businesses must be revived and supported. GST needs to be changed and the doors of banks which are closed for you need to be opened," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged with local students and residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, Raebareli, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.

School students and other members of the community shared their experiences of the interaction, highlighting Rahul Gandhi's assurances and support for their concerns, particularly in the areas of education and livelihood.

A school student told ANI, "He (Rahul Gandhi) asked me the importance of a disciplined captain. I said that a discipline captain provides discipline on the school campus. Then he told me that the discipline will make the path of success for me."

Mohammad Ausaf Khan, the Manager at Human Public School in Raebareli, mentioned that they presented their school's needs to the Congress MP, who assured them of his support.

"We wanted to invite him (Rahul) to a program at our school because education has always been a concern for him, and we also believe that education is the backbone of any community. He has also offered to help us. We need some computer labs and a library. The children also spoke to him, and he assured us that whatever can be done in this regard, he will do," Khan said. (ANI)

