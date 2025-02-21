'BJP's double-engine govt has no engine, completely failed on jobs & inflation': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP's "double-engine government" in Uttar Pradesh, calling it a failure on unemployment and inflation. He blamed demonetization and GST for job losses and stressed reviving small businesses. Engaging with students in Raebareli, he assured support for education and community development.

'BJP's double-engine govt has no engine, completely failed on jobs & inflation': Rahul Gandhi vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Feb 21, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double-engine government' in the state, saying that the government has "no engine" at all.

Addressing the Yuva Samvad in Raebareli, Gandhi targeted the BJP over the issue of unemployment and inflation and said that the UP government is a "failed government."

"Sadly, I have to say that the UP government is a failed government. They don't know how to do any work and talk nonsense. The two most important issues are inflation and unemployment. Everyone knows that. This is a double-engine government with no engine. This is a failed government, they should be removed and the Congress party should be brought to power." Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the unemployment in the country and dubbed the Indian government's policy of demonetisation and GST as 'wrong.' He said that small and medium businesses need to be revived to generate more jobs.

"Why are you unemployed? Because Narendra Modi did demonetisation, implemented the wrong GST and ended all small businesses. Today you have no future because of Narendra Modi. If you want jobs, small and medium businesses must be revived and supported. GST needs to be changed and the doors of banks which are closed for you need to be opened," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi engaged with local students and residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, Raebareli, sparking conversations about education, employment, and community development.

School students and other members of the community shared their experiences of the interaction, highlighting Rahul Gandhi's assurances and support for their concerns, particularly in the areas of education and livelihood.

A school student told ANI, "He (Rahul Gandhi) asked me the importance of a disciplined captain. I said that a discipline captain provides discipline on the school campus. Then he told me that the discipline will make the path of success for me."

Mohammad Ausaf Khan, the Manager at Human Public School in Raebareli, mentioned that they presented their school's needs to the Congress MP, who assured them of his support.
"We wanted to invite him (Rahul) to a program at our school because education has always been a concern for him, and we also believe that education is the backbone of any community. He has also offered to help us. We need some computer labs and a library. The children also spoke to him, and he assured us that whatever can be done in this regard, he will do," Khan said. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

Experts dispute faecal contamination concerns, say Triveni Sangam water fit for bathing vkp

Experts dispute faecal contamination concerns, say Triveni Sangam water fit for bathing

'Conduct survey on students' language preference, appoint teachers accordingly': Annamalai slams DMK govt vkp

'Conduct survey on students' language preference, appoint teachers accordingly': Annamalai slams DMK govt

'Even God can't fix Bengaluru roads within next few year': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar (WATCH) shk

'Even God can’t fix Bengaluru roads soon': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar sparks row (WATCH)

India rejects Turkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest (WATCH) ddr

India rejects Türkiye President's 'objectionable' remarks on Kashmir, lodges strong protest | WATCH

Recent Stories

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'? gcw

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

Crickets National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Cricket's National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Photos Tripti Dimri inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves gcw

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri-inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves

Recent Videos

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon
Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Video Icon
How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Video Icon