'Ah that bonding of brotherhood': Rajeev Chandrasekhar pokes fun at Rahul-Stalin's bonhomie; see viral post

BJP stalwart Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a jibe at the friendship between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, suggesting that their cordial rapport is rooted in a mutual inclination towards scams.

In a riveting display of political barbs, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Rajeev Chandrasekhar took a jibe at camaraderie between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday. Chandrasekhar's caustic comment suggested that their cordial rapport is rooted in a mutual inclination towards scams.

In a scathing retort to MK Stalin's post on X (formerly Twitter), which featured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister cycling along the picturesque shores of Chicago—a trip ostensibly aimed at courting investment for his state—Chandrasekhar quipped, "Ah that bonding of brotherhood - forged by a conman oops common passion for 2G spectrum and cycles."

The post in question showcased Stalin's attempt to drum up support and investment for Tamil Nadu through his American sojourn. In a friendly online exchange, Rahul Gandhi responded to Stalin’s video with a playful query, "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

Stalin reciprocated with an invitation for a joint cycling tour through Chennai's vibrant streets.

"Dear brother Rahul Gandhi, whenever you're free, let's ride and explore the heart of Chennai together!" he proposed.

Adding a touch of warmth to his invitation, Stalin continued, "A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let's enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home."

The gesture harked back to a fond memory from the Lok Sabha elections, when Gandhi had gifted the renowned Mysore Pak sweet to Stalin during a visit to Singanallur in Tamil Nadu. The endearing bond between Stalin and Gandhi is well-documented, with Gandhi once publicly lauding Stalin as the only politician he addressed as 'brother.'

Chandrasekhar’s remark underscores the ongoing friction between the BJP and Congress, highlighting the ever-present undercurrents of rivalry in Indian politics.

Latest Videos