"Against societal structure": Nitin Gadkari speaks out against live-in relationships, same-sex marriages

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concerns about live-in relationships and same-sex marriages, stating they contradict societal values and could lead to the collapse of social structure.

"Against societal structure": Nitin Gadkari speaks out against live-in relationships, same-sex marriages dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, recently in a YouTube interview, shared his thoughts on live-in relationships, same-sex marriage, and marital norms. According to him, live-in relationships contradict societal values, citing a conversation with UK leaders who identified the rise of live-in relationships as a major issue in Europe.

Also Read: 'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Gadkari emphasized that live-in relationships are not part of Indian culture, questioning how children would be born and what their future would hold if people don't get married. He also warned that going against societal structure could have a significant impact on people.

"If you don't marry, how will you have children? What will be their future? If you go against the societal structure, what impact will it have on people?", he asked.

The minister highlighted the need to address India's sex ratio imbalance, suggesting that a disproportionate sex ratio could lead to men having multiple wives. He also stated that same-sex marriages would lead to the collapse of the social structure.

"If there are 1,500 women and 1,000 men, we may have to allow men to have two wives," he said.

In addition, Gadkari expressed his stance on marital rape, declaring it unequivocally wrong. He emphasized the need for respect and boundaries within relationships, stating that wives and husbands have consensual rights.

Gadkari's views on these topics have sparked interest, with some appreciating his stance while others criticizing it.

Also Read: Kerala: Mpox case confirmed in Kannur; health department releases route map of patient, advises caution

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control

Hyderabad theft caught on CCTV: Man rings door bell, snatches woman's gold chain as gate opens & flees (WATCH) shk

Hyderabad theft caught on CCTV: Man rings door bell, snatches woman's gold chain as gate opens & flees (WATCH)

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control AJR

Tech meets tradition: Mahakumbh Police to use custom app for crowd control

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Stories

Russia made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India AJR

Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Tesla Stock Rebounds Pre-Market After Worst Day In Over 2 Months: Retail Bearishness Eases Slightly

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star NTI

Saif Ali Khan's Net Worth: Know assets, income, cars and more of star

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Health dept's 24x7 vigil for mosquito and fly control

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon