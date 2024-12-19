"Against societal structure": Nitin Gadkari speaks out against live-in relationships, same-sex marriages

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed concerns about live-in relationships and same-sex marriages, stating they contradict societal values and could lead to the collapse of social structure.

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, recently in a YouTube interview, shared his thoughts on live-in relationships, same-sex marriage, and marital norms. According to him, live-in relationships contradict societal values, citing a conversation with UK leaders who identified the rise of live-in relationships as a major issue in Europe.

Gadkari emphasized that live-in relationships are not part of Indian culture, questioning how children would be born and what their future would hold if people don't get married. He also warned that going against societal structure could have a significant impact on people.

"If you don't marry, how will you have children? What will be their future? If you go against the societal structure, what impact will it have on people?", he asked.

The minister highlighted the need to address India's sex ratio imbalance, suggesting that a disproportionate sex ratio could lead to men having multiple wives. He also stated that same-sex marriages would lead to the collapse of the social structure.

"If there are 1,500 women and 1,000 men, we may have to allow men to have two wives," he said.

In addition, Gadkari expressed his stance on marital rape, declaring it unequivocally wrong. He emphasized the need for respect and boundaries within relationships, stating that wives and husbands have consensual rights.

Gadkari's views on these topics have sparked interest, with some appreciating his stance while others criticizing it.

