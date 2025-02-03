'34 times in 45 minutes': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for mentioning China many times in Lok Sabha speech (WATCH)

BJP took a sharp dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, for his repeated references to China during his address in the Lok Sabha.

BJP took a sharp dig at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday, for his repeated references to China during his address in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi reportedly mentioned "China" 34 times in his 45-minute speech while debating the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP’s IT cell, wasted no time in compiling a video highlighting every instance where Gandhi brought up China. Sharing the video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi mentioned China 34 times in his 45-minute speech."

Malviya's reaction came hours after the Congress leader said that China has at least a 10-year lead on India in the production sector of the economy.

"People talk about AI, but it's important to understand that AI on its own is absolutely meaningless because AI operates on top of data. Without data, AI means nothing. And if we look at data today, there is one thing which is very clear. Every single piece of data that comes out of the production system in the world. The data that was used to make this phone, the data that is used to make electric cars," Rahul Gandhi stated during his speech.

He further added, "The data that is used to make basically all electronics on the planet today is owned by China. And the consumption data is owned by the United States. China has at least a 10-year lead on India in this space. China has been working on batteries, robots, motors, optics for the last 10 years and we are behind. We would ensure that our banking system is not captured by 2-3 companies that basically do not allow you to build a production system. But our banking system is open, dynamic, and accessible to small and medium businesses and to millions and millions of entrepreneurs who want to take part in this revolution."

The Congress leader didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Modi government's flagship ‘Make in India’ initiative, declaring it a failure that has indirectly bolstered China’s position, even within Indian borders.

Gandhi cited statements from India’s Chief of Army Staff to reinforce his claim that Chinese troops have encroached upon Indian territory.

"Our Chief of Army Staff has said that the Chinese are inside our territory. This is a fact. The reason China is inside our territory is important...The reason China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed," he stated.

Sounding an alarm over India’s industrial dependence on China, Gandhi warned, "The reason China sitting inside this country is because India is refusing to produce and I'm worried that India is going to give up this revolution to the Chinese once again...If and when we fight a war with China, we will be fighting with Chinese electric motors, Chinese batteries and Chinese optics and we will be buying Chinese motors, Chinese optics and Chinese batteries."

