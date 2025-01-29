'300 units free electricity, LPG cylinder at Rs 500': Congress's 5 guarantees for Delhi polls (WATCH)

The Congress Party on Wednesday released the second part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections. The manifesto was revealed by party leader Jairam Ramesh.

"A guarantee means it is the right of the public. Five guarantees have been announced for the people of Delhi. Right now, in Delhi, not about ease of doing business but ease of breathing. If you see any parameter for pollution and chemical contamination, none can match Delhi. Neither BJP nor AAP govt in Delhi have taken this issue seriously," Ramesh said.

In the first part, Congress had already declared its five guarantees and assured that it will fulfil them if it wins the assembly elections in Delhi. The five guarantees include Rs 2,500 per month under the Pyari Didi Yojana, Rs 25 lakh under the health insurance scheme for all, Rs 8,500 as monthly scholarships for educated, unemployed youth for skill development, Rs 500 for cooking gas cylinders plus a ration kit for each family, and 300 units of free power.

Both AAP and BJP have released their manifestos earlier. Polling for high-stakes 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi will take place on February 5 election. The counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

