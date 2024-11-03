'17 calls, abuses, obscene videos on WhatsApp': Kolkata doctor harassed by app biker for cancelling ride

A female junior doctor was allegedly harassed by an app-based biker who sent her sexually explicit content on her mobile after she cancelled a ride.

In a shocking incident, a female junior doctor was allegedly harassed by an app-based biker who sent her sexually explicit content on her mobile after she cancelled a ride. The disturbing incident unfolded in Purba Jadavpur, Kolkata on Thursday.

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the former CNMCH student, now a first-year postgraduate trainee working at a private hospital, claimed she was bombarded with and obscene videos on her WhatsApp by the biker after she opted to cancel her ride.

According to Deputy Commissioner (East) Arish Bilal, "Based on her complaint, we began a probe and arrested the app biker on Friday morning. He was identified as Raju Das (41), a resident of Mukundapur."

The doctor had booked the ride on Thursday but canceled due to an unexpected emergency. Following this, the biker, allegedly called her persistently—17 times, demanding an explanation for the canceled ride when he had almost reached the destination, riding several kilometres.

The doctor then received explicit and obscene videos on her phone. When she objected, Das reportedly became abusive.

Subsequently, the doctor reached out to East Jadavpur Police Station and also reported the incident to the cyber cell. Swift police action led to Das’s arrest, after an investigation that tracked the ride booking and sought assistance from the app-based service company.

"The rider said he would arrive late. I was in a hurry, so I canceled it. When I got into a car to head to my destination, he started calling and harassing me," recounted the doctor, describing her harrowing experience.

Meanwhile, the app bike firm said it will cooperate with police. “We have a no-tolerance policy against passenger harassment,” a spokesperson for the company said.

