    Does Priyanka Gandhi help her children with their homework? Here's what she said

    Priyanka Gandhi revealed in a Facebook live session whether she helps her with children in finishing their homework and assignments or not.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi knows how to strike a balance between her personal life as well as her political life. Ahead of the Assembly elections that are slated in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Gandhi has been busy campaigning for her party.

    Amidst the busy schedule due to polls in five states, Priyanka Gandhi did a live session on Facebook with social media users, recently. Gandhi was answering numerous questions that the followers had to ask her. Among the numerous questions that she got asked, there were two questions that reflected on her personal life. The Congress leader also chose to share those questions on her Instagram profile.

    In one question, one Yogita Tomar asked Priyanka Gandhi if she helped her children with their homework and if they continue to seek her help even today. To this, Priyanka said that her daughter had called her in the morning, asking Gandhi to go check her assignment. She went on to add that not does she just help her children, but her children’s friends also come to her with their assignments and homework. “I am that aunty to whom all the children come seeking help with their assignments,” said Gandhi, answering that video.

    ALSO READ: UP Election 2022: In embarrassment to Priyanka Gandhi, Hathras rape victim’s family rejects Congress ticket

    Furthermore, Priyanka Gandhi revealed that she doesn’t skip helping her children with their studies even during elections time. Gandhi said, “There have been times when I returned late from election campaigns, and I would till help them with their studies till 3 AM or 4 AM.”

    The video received many comments from social media users who loved Priyanka Gandhi’s answer. Among those who loved it was Bollywood actor Richa Chadha. The actor dropped two love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

    ALSO READ: Did Ali Fazal REVEAL his WEDDING DATE with Richa Chadha? Find out

    In another question, a social media user asked Priyanka Gandhi by what name does Sonia Gandhi call her? Gandhi had a sweet yet hilarious reply to this as well. Gandhi said that her mother usually calls her ‘Pri’ but when she’s angry, she would address her as ‘Priyanka’.

    Both the videos were shared by Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday. The video on her children’s homework garnered more than 40, 000 likes, the other video was liked over 35,000 times.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
