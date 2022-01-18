UP Election 2022: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers from Varanasi on Tuesday

The Uttar Pradesh branch of the BJP announced the initiative on Twitter and invited people to offer their thoughts and comments using the NaMo app.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in Varanasi, his home turf. Tuesday's discussion with BJP workers will take place through video conference. The Uttar Pradesh branch of the BJP announced the initiative on Twitter and invited people to offer their thoughts and comments using the NaMo app. Mahesh Chandra Srivastava, Regional President of Kashi area, stated that PM Modi would address party members via the NaMo app at 11 a.m.

This will be the Prime Minister's first public appearance since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Assembly elections in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa.

In charge of co-media, Dharmendra Singh stated that the Prime Minister had visited his seat of Varanasi 31 times since becoming an MP. The Prime Minister's main interaction will be with all of the booth presidents, with whom he will review election strategy. Booth presidents' names have already been forwarded to the state high command. MLAs, regional officers, circle presidents, and district in-charges will all be engaged in the programme.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

The Election Commission of India has set the dates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The election will be held in seven phases, with the first phase beginning on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 22, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3, and the final and final phase on March 7.

The ballots will be counted on March 10.

Also Read | UP Election 2022: FIR lodged for defying COVID protocols, model code violation at SP's 'virtual rally'