Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

The Congress on Saturday has released a list for candidates on 86 seats for the upcoming state Assembly election. The state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East. The list further revealed that Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest for the Dera Baba Nanak seat, while state transport minister Raja Amrinder Warring for Gidderbaha seat. Malvika Sood, the sister of actor Sonu Sood, has been handed a ticket from the Moga constituency. Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian.

Punjab will hold a single-phase election on February 14, with results expected on March 10. The primary political parties in the state are the incumbent Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's new party Punjab Lok Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

While the Congress seeks to retain power in Punjab, the BJP and Amarinder Singh's party are collaborating to depose the Congress. The AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal are also vying for power in the state. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party won 77 of the 117 seats, while the AAP was the second-largest party, with 20 seats.

