    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East

    The state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress releases list of 86 seats, Sidhu to contest from Amritsar East
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 2:44 PM IST
    The Congress on Saturday has released a list for candidates on 86 seats for the upcoming state Assembly election. The state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest from Chamkaur Sahib SC, while state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East. The list further revealed that Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian and singer Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa.

    Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will contest for the Dera Baba Nanak seat, while state transport minister Raja Amrinder Warring for Gidderbaha seat. Malvika Sood, the sister of actor Sonu Sood, has been handed a ticket from the Moga constituency. Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Qadian.

    Punjab will hold a single-phase election on February 14, with results expected on March 10.  The primary political parties in the state are the incumbent Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's new party Punjab Lok Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

    Also Read | Not running for any post; my fight is to give justice or punish drug mafia: Navjot Singh Sidhu

    While the Congress seeks to retain power in Punjab, the BJP and Amarinder Singh's party are collaborating to depose the Congress. The AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal are also vying for power in the state. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party won 77 of the 117 seats, while the AAP was the second-largest party, with 20 seats.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress gets 'hockey stick, ball' as party symbol

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
