Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal says let people decide CM-face of AAP

Speaking at a news conference in poll-bound Punjab ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Kejriwal stated that while he floated the notion of portraying Bhagwant Mann as the AAP's chief ministerial face, the later stated that the people of Punjab should pick who the CM of their state is.

Bhagwant Mann, according to Kejriwal, is like a younger brother to him. He stated that he nominated Mann to be the CM face for the Punjab Assembly elections, but Mann stated that the people of Punjab should determine this. Kejriwal further stated that the people of Punjab should choose the CM-face of AAP in Punjab, and that voters may register their choice of Punjab CM face for AAP on a toll-free line.

He also issued the phone number - 7074870748 - to solicit the Punjab population's preference for the AAP's Punjab CM face. According to Kejriwal, the phone line would be available till 5 pm on January 17.