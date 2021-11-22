  • Facebook
    Mamata Banerjee to reach Delhi today ahead of Winter Session; likely to meet PM Modi, discuss various issues

    Mamata's visit is critical since the five states will hold elections early next year, and her visit signals an attempt to bolster unity among the elusive opposition. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 22, 2021, 8:44 AM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will come to Delhi on Monday for a four-day visit ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. During her visit, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet with opposition leaders to devise a coordinated strategy to corner the governing Bharatiya Janata Party in what is expected to be another turbulent session of Parliament.

    Mamata's visit is critical since the five states will hold elections early next year, and her visit signals an attempt to bolster unity among the elusive opposition. This would be Mamata Banerjee's second visit to the national capital following her party's resounding victory in West Bengal elections in April-May.

    During her visit, she is expected to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address various topics, including state dues and the expansion of Border Security Force authority. The West Bengal parliament approved a resolution opposing the Centre's plan to expand the BSF's authority on Tuesday, making it the second state to do so through its state legislature.
    The Centre's move to modify the Border Security Force Act has generated controversy, with opposition politicians accusing PM Modi's BJP administration of weakening the country's federal system.

    Also Read | Farm Laws Repeal: From Pinarayi Vijayan to Mamata Banerjee, how CMs reacted to PM Modi's announcement

    The TMC president last visited the city in July. She met with significant opposition figures, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma, NCP chairman Sharad Pawar, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Banerjee has been approved as the face of the anti-BJP front, and Prime Minister candidate ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election since the TMC scored a massive win in Bengal this year.

    Also Read | Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress; Mamata welcomes 'cute younger brother'

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2021, 8:44 AM IST
