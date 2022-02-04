  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with party members in poll-bound state

    Rahul Gandhi was earlier scheduled to visit on February 2, which was postponed to February 4 due to his parliamentary commitments and his visit to Raipur.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Panjim, First Published Feb 4, 2022, 9:48 AM IST
    The Chairman of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Media Department, Amarnath Panjikar's official statement stated that Rahul Gandhi's visit was earlier scheduled for February 2 but moved it to February 4 due to parliamentary obligations and his visit to Raipur on February 3 for the 'bhoomi poojan' of the martyrs' memorial.

    In his visit today to the coastal state, Rahul Gandhi will interact with representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi staff, and others. He will also address meetings of workers and will direct candidates of Congress. 
     
    Rahul Gandhi will conduct a door-to-door campaign at Sada, Mormugao, at 10 am. Post the campaign, he will meet with candidates at The International Centre, Dona Paula, at 12:30 pm. 

    The interaction with the tourism representatives will begin at 2:15 pm, shack owners and CII representatives at Dona Paula. In the evening at 4 pm, he will attend 'NIRDHAR,' a virtual rally at Sankhali Municipal Ground, Sankhali, Sanquelim.

    Meanwhile, 301 of the 578 candidates who filed nomination forms for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections remain in the fray.

    According to a statement issued by Goa's Chief Electoral Officer, 332 candidates were cleared to run in the elections after the forms were scrutinised. It said a total of 301 candidates are in the fray for the general Assembly election for Goa out of 40 constituencies after 31 candidates withdrew their nominations on the last day of withdrawal.

    On January 8, the Indian Election Commission (EC) announced the legislative Assembly election schedule for five states: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The Goa Assembly election will be held on February 14. On March 10, the outcome will be announced.

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
