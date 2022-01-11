  • Facebook
    Goa Election 2022: Congress dismisses reports about alliance with TMC, calls it 'baseless, untrue'

    Meanwhile, the Congress national secretary, Venugopal, stated that his party is "confident that we will put Goa back on the path of growth shortly."
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 11, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
    Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal dismissed rumours on Monday night that party leader Rahul Gandhi explored the prospect of allying with Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress for the Goa Assembly elections next month. Meanwhile, the Congress national secretary, Venugopal, stated that his party is "confident that we will put Goa back on the path of growth shortly."

    "The notion circulating that Shri @RahulGandhi discussed a possible coalition with TMC in today's meeting is entirely false and wrong." Let me assure you that the Congress party is optimistic that we will get Goa back on track shortly," he posted on Twitter.

    Rahul Gandhi returned to India late Sunday night from his international trip and conducted meetings in Goa to evaluate the party's strategy ahead of the February 14 Assembly elections.
    On Monday, Gandhi virtually met with Venugopal and AICC senior observer for Goa P Chidambaram to assess the party's poll preparations, potential coalitions, and campaign strategy in the state. The Congress has formed a pre-election alliance with the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party and is also seeking alliances with other state opposition parties.

    The TMC, which is making its political debut in Goa, has teamed up with the BJP's erstwhile partner, Sudhin Dhavalikar's Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). Trinamool and Congress ties have recently deteriorated, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee making several contentious remarks against the latter. Last month, the TMC president declared that "there is no UPA presently," claiming that the party needs a strong alternative.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2022, 9:45 AM IST
