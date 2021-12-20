  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits

    Notably, Congress released its initial list of eight candidates for the next state elections last week, and Lourenco's name was on it.

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 5:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In another setback for the Congress ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, the party's state working president, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, resigned as a member of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, lowering the party's presence in the 40-member House to two. Two other Congress politicians resigned as MLAs in the state, where elections are scheduled for early next year.

    Notably, Congress released its initial list of eight candidates for the next state elections last week, and Lourenco's name was on it. On Monday afternoon, Lourenco, who represented the Curtorim Assembly sector in south Goa, submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker's office. According to accounts, he eventually resigned from Congress as well. Lourenco, the functioning president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, did not respond to requests for comment.

    According to insiders, he may soon join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). Former Goa Chief Minister Ravi Naik resigned as a Congress MLA earlier this month. Ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro left the Congress a few months ago and joined the TMC, which has chosen to run in the Goa Assembly elections.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022: Congress announces first list of eight candidates

    The resignations followed internal Congress debates about the nature of the Congress's arrangement with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) for the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, P Chidambaram, AICC Goa election in-charge, remarked that the GFP has just offered assistance to Congress and has refused to term the coalition an alliance at this time.

    The Congress won 17 seats in the Goa Assembly elections in 2017 and emerged as the single largest party. However, the BJP, which had won 13 seats, rapidly formed a coalition with several regional parties and independents to create the state government.

    Also Read | Goa Election 2022 Exclusive: 'Congress cheated NCP; only 'Didi' can fight the BJP'

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 5:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 From wooing women voters to revisiting memories Congress wrap up Amethi Rae Bareli tour gcw

    UP Election 2022: From wooing women voters to revisiting memories; Congress wrap up Amethi, Rae Bareli tour

    UP Election 2022 Priyanka Gandhi show of strength in Raebareli to hold shakti samvad with 5000 women gcw

    UP Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s show of strength in Raebareli, to hold 'Shakti Samvad' with 5000 women

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 BJP to launch Jan Vishwas Yatra today gcw

    Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: BJP to launch 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' today

    Punjab Election 2022 Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP seat sharing yet to be decided gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP; seat-sharing yet to be decided

    UP Election 2022 BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today

    Recent Stories

    Who is Gabriel Boric the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president

    Who is Gabriel Boric, the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president?

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir-dnm

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside drb

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor RCB

    Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu one for Kashmir valley gcw

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir valley

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon