    Goa Election 2022: Amit Palekar to be AAP's chief ministerial candidate, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    The party announced it will run for all 40 seats. It will oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena combination.

    Team Newsable
    Panaji, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 12:22 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, declared on Wednesday that Amit Palekar will be the party's chief ministerial candidate in the Goa Assembly elections. The party will run for all 40 seats. It will oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Shiv Sena combination.

    Kejriwal further said Palekar is  a practising advocate from the Bhandari community and will run from the St. Cruz constituency.

    Kejriwal, along with other AAP members, conducted door-to-door campaigning in the poll-bound state's Cortalim area on Sunday, where he was spotted talking with people and distributing pamphlets. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal stated that people are eager to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party because they want a change and are weary of the other two parties, the Congress and the BJP. He stated that people in the state are aware of the effort our party has done in Delhi.

    If elected, the Aam Aadmi Party would implement a 13-point plan for Goa, including education, health, commerce and industry, livelihood, mining, and infrastructure. The AAP has also suggested a monthly 'unemployment stipend' of Rs 3,000 for Goans, as well as the guarantee of land rights for those families who have been excluded.

    Goa's assembly elections will take place on February 14, with vote counting taking place on March 10.

