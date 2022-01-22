BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal confirmed the meeting would be held in Patna on Saturday at 4 pm with the core committee members, and several issues, including the MLC election will be discussed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to contest the MLC election in Bihar on all its sitting seats, and the party is finalising candidates names for the 13 seats out of 24 in the state. They will leave the 11 seats for its ally Janata Dal (United).

While speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jaiswal confirmed that they have discussed it with the Central leadership for the local body MLC elections. However, the party high command will take the final decision as to how many seats will go to allies; it is not up to the state unit to decide, he said.

Jaiswal added he wishes to clarify that everything is good in National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and there are no disputes in Bihar with JDU for the upcoming MLC election. He said some sections of people are trying to create a rift between the BJP-JDU, but it won't happen as the alliance has been tried and tested and running a coalition government in Bihar for more than 15 years.

Jaiswal further confirmed the meeting would be held in Patna today at 4 pm with the core committee members, and several issues, including the MLC election will be discussed. Under the banner of NDA, BJP desires to contest on 13 seats and JDU on 11 seats; however, there's a catch as JD-U wish to compete on 50-50 formula.

Lately, Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasda met the party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and voiced their opinion as the party should contest on all its seats, as last time they won in all the local body quota for the Bihar Legislative Council.

The local body quota for the Bihar Legislative Council has 24 vacant seats, and the Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election date soon.