    Amit Shah in Jaipur: 'Useless, corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan'

    Amit Shah predicted a big win for his party in the state's upcoming Assembly elections while speaking at the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Jaipur.
     

    Amit Shah in Jaipur Useless corrupt Ashok Gehlot govt must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan gcw
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
    Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, arrived in Jaipur, on Sunday to attend the BJP state working executive committee meeting. Former Rajasthan Governor Vasundhara Raje, ex-minister Gulab Chand Kataria, and Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia were also present. The BJP's organisational review, impending action plan, total farmer loan waiver, power, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the movement's strategy and goal, and other topics were reviewed in-depth during today's working committee meeting.

    Amit Shah predicted a big win for his party in the state's upcoming Assembly elections while speaking at the 'Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Jaipur. Shah predicted that the BJP would win the Rajasthan Assembly elections with a two-thirds majority in 2023. He also stated that the ineffective and corrupt Ashok Gehlot administration in Rajasthan must be removed as soon as possible and that the BJP should govern.

    The home minister slammed Congress, saying that instead of 'Gareebi Hataao,' it did 'Gareeb Hataao.' The Modi government built toilets and provided gas cylinders to nearly 11 crore and 13 crore homes; he also offered medical facilities worth Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore underprivileged people.

    Before departing for Jaipur, Amit Shah visited Bhairo Singh Rathore, who played a critical role in India's historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present at the Jaisalmer meeting.

    The Union Home Minister wrote on his official Twitter account that he was privileged to meet 1971 war hero Bhairo Singh Rathore, stationed at Longewala during the war, in Jaisalmer today. He also commended his bravery and passion for the nation, which made history and instilled great reverence in the people's hearts. Shah is in Rajasthan for two days. He will speak at a public representatives conference attended by Panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, and MLAs.

     

     

