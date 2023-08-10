Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Windows shut: Computers at Defence Ministry to soon use Maya OS

    Defence Ministry has introduced the 'Maya OS,' an indigenous operating system designed to enhance cybersecurity and counteract cyber threats. Developed in collaboration with expert organizations, including DRDO and C-DAC, this OS is set to replace Microsoft Windows across the Defence Ministry's computers.

    Windows shut: Computers at Defence Ministry to now use 'Maya' operating ssytem
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    In the ongoing battle against cyber attacks, India's Ministry of Defence has developed its own indigenous operating system called 'Maya' for Windows. This initiative aims to enhance computer security and safeguard against cyber threats. The newly developed 'Maya OS' will soon replace Microsoft's Windows on all computers within the Defence Ministry, with implementation targeted for completion by the year's end. This strategic move is expected to bolster the cybersecurity framework of the Ministry and reduce reliance on foreign software.

    The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are poised to embrace the 'Maya OS' as well. The decision to develop this system gained momentum following a series of cyber attacks on India's defence systems in 2021. A dedicated team of experts from entities like the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Center (NIC) collaborated over six months to craft the 'Maya OS'.

    Rooted in the open-source Ubuntu platform, this operating system offers a cyber threat-resistant interface. The extensive testing and evaluation phase involved partnerships with Indian software companies and academic institutions to refine the OS further. With the software now ready, the Defence Ministry is primed to transition from Microsoft's Windows to the indigenous 'Maya OS'.

    The Ministry highlights that 'Maya OS' not only elevates its cyber resilience but also fosters homegrown innovation by reducing dependence on foreign software. Anticipating its success, the Indian Armed Forces, encompassing the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have already undergone testing and assessment of the OS, paving the way for its adoption across all branches.

    The introduction of 'Maya OS' marks a significant stride in enhancing the cybersecurity landscape of India's Defence Ministry. Its integrated 'Chakravyuh' feature serves as an end-point anti-malware and antivirus solution designed to safeguard sensitive data against unauthorized access. Built on the trusted Ubuntu platform, 'Maya OS' emphasizes usability, security, and customization, aligning with the Ministry's goal to fortify cybersecurity measures and promote innovation in the realm of operating systems.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

    Why Indian Army chief's presence at British Sovereign Parade is historic

    Quad Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    'Quad' Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch district, 1 terrorist gunned down

    Chinese moves in Bhutan prompt India to deploy BSF, ITBP and SSB to guard Siliguri Corridor

    China's moves in Bhutan prompt India to deploy BSF, ITBP and SSB to guard Siliguri Corridor

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    IAF receives Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles for testing

    Recent Stories

    Mastering Borderline Diabetes: 7 essential tips for Effective management MSW EAI

    Mastering Borderline Diabetes: 7 essential tips for effective management

    Uninvited guest: Bear crashes Colorado wedding. steals guests' desserts snt

    Uninvited guest: Bear crashes Colorado wedding, steals guests' desserts

    Alexa kya tumhe garmi lagti hai filmy dialogue sunao Amazon reveals what Indians love asking its smart speakers gcw

    'Alexa, kya tumhe garmi lagti hai?': Amazon reveals what Indians love asking its smart speakers

    Wanted to end my life Survivor of another Manipur gang-rape horror narrates ordeal amid ethnic clashes snt

    'Wanted to end my life': Survivor of another Manipur gang-rape horror narrates ordeal amid ethnic clashes

    BJP wants central agencies to probe 'Veena Tax' and 'Rs 95 crore' paid to Congress, CPM, Muslim League

    BJP wants central agencies to probe 'Veena Tax' and 'Rs 95 crore' paid to Congress, CPI-M, Muslim League netas

    Recent Videos

    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon