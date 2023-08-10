Windows shut: Computers at Defence Ministry to soon use Maya OS

Defence Ministry has introduced the 'Maya OS,' an indigenous operating system designed to enhance cybersecurity and counteract cyber threats. Developed in collaboration with expert organizations, including DRDO and C-DAC, this OS is set to replace Microsoft Windows across the Defence Ministry's computers.

The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force are poised to embrace the 'Maya OS' as well. A dedicated team of experts from entities like the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), and the National Informatics Center (NIC) collaborated over six months to craft the 'Maya OS'.

Rooted in the open-source Ubuntu platform, this operating system offers a cyber threat-resistant interface. The extensive testing and evaluation phase involved partnerships with Indian software companies and academic institutions to refine the OS further. With the software now ready, the Defence Ministry is primed to transition from Microsoft's Windows to the indigenous 'Maya OS'.

The Ministry highlights that 'Maya OS' not only elevates its cyber resilience but also fosters homegrown innovation by reducing dependence on foreign software. Anticipating its success, the Indian Armed Forces, encompassing the Army, Navy, and Air Force, have already undergone testing and assessment of the OS, paving the way for its adoption across all branches.

The introduction of 'Maya OS' marks a significant stride in enhancing the cybersecurity landscape of India's Defence Ministry. Its integrated 'Chakravyuh' feature serves as an end-point anti-malware and antivirus solution designed to safeguard sensitive data against unauthorized access. Built on the trusted Ubuntu platform, 'Maya OS' emphasizes usability, security, and customization, aligning with the Ministry's goal to fortify cybersecurity measures and promote innovation in the realm of operating systems.