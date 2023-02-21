Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Brave Warriors of Coorg: A Salute to the Kodavas

    The Kodavas have a unique culture and history rooted in martial traditions, and have made significant contributions to the Indian Armed Forces. Defence and aerospace analyst Girish Linganna explains

    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    The Kodavas, a small warrior community from the Coorg district in southern India, have a long-standing tradition of serving in the Indian armed forces. This is due to a number of factors, including their martial culture, sense of duty and loyalty to the country, and the prestige and honour associated with military service in their community.

    The Roots of Warrior Culture 

    The Kodavas are an ethnic group with a distinct culture and language. They have been living in the Western Ghats region for centuries, with a history dating back to even before 1100 AD. They have a martial culture, and the men are trained in the use of traditional weapons such as the odi katti (traditional Coorgi sword). They have a rich history of military service, with many Kodavas having served in various conflicts and peacekeeping missions. 

    In fact, Coorg is the only district in India to have produced all the ranking officers in the Indian army, despite having a population of just over 1.5 lakh. Coorg was once a state and had its own chief minister. Four diwans served the Mysore maharajas; many held the commander-in-chief position even pre-independence during Mysore rajas' rule.

    Dedication to Duty: The Kodavas in the Indian Army 

    The Kodavas have a strong tradition of serving in the Indian armed forces, driven by their martial culture, sense of duty, and desire to protect and defend their country. Many come from families with a history of military service, and it is not uncommon for multiple generations of a family to have served in the armed forces. There are even Kodava couples who have served together in the Indian armed forces. They are also known for their physical fitness and discipline, which makes them well-suited for military service.

    In addition, serving in the armed forces is often seen as a way for Kodavas to protect and defend their country, and many view it as a matter of great pride and honour. As a result, many Kodavas are willing to make significant sacrifices, including leaving their families and communities to serve in the armed forces.

    Bravery in the Face of Danger: Kodavas in Action 

    The Kodavas have a rich history of military service and have played a significant role in defending the country in various conflicts and peacekeeping missions. They have been known for their bravery and dedication in the face of danger. 

    One of the most notable Kodavas to have served in the Indian Armed Forces is Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who was the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. He played a key role in the integration of the Indian states after independence and was honoured with the Order of the British Empire and the Legion of Merit.

    Another notable Kodava is Lieutenant General K S Thimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1957 to 1961 and was awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Distinguished Service Order. Other notable Kodavas who have served in the Indian Armed Forces include Brigadier B K Ponnappa, who fought in World War II and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947, Lieutenant General B K Krishnan, who served as the Director-General of Military Training and the Commandant of the Indian Military Academy, Lieutenant General P K Dewan, who served as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and the Commandant of the Indian Military Academy, and Major General K S Chandrashekar, who served as the General Officer Commanding of the Indian Army's Southern Command.

    In conclusion, the Kodavas have a unique culture and history rooted in martial traditions and have made significant contributions to the Indian Armed Forces. Their sense of duty and loyalty drives their dedication to the military to the country and their desire to protect and defend their country. 

    They have a rich history of military service and have played a significant role in defending India. The Kodavas of Coorg are a shining example of bravery, honour, and sacrifice, and their service to the nation should be revered and celebrated.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
