Tejas Fighter Crash Explained: How does an ejection seat save lives?

The Indian Air Force reported an incident involving a Tejas aircraft crash during a training mission in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pilot ejected safely using a Martin-Baker IN16G Seat. This highlights the importance of ejection seats in emergency situations, despite the risks associated with high-speed ejections. Girish Linganna reports

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday, March 12, reported the unfortunate incident involving a Tejas aircraft during an operational training mission in Jaisalmer. The pilot was successfully ejected, and a Court of Inquiry has been initiated to investigate the accident. Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker took to social media platform X to post, 'Today, an Indian Air Force Tejas LCA Aircraft crashed during an operational training sortie near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pilot successfully ejected using the Martin-Baker IN16G Seat.' The Tejas pilot safely ejected using the Martin-Baker IN16G Seat.

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas symbolizes India's technological advancement and commitment to defence self-sufficiency. Developed through a collaboration between the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tejas signifies India's aerospace expertise.

Similarly, in a previous incident, an IAF Hawk trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight in West Bengal, but with no casualties or damage to civilian property as both pilots ejected safely. The ejection seats played a crucial role in rescuing the pilots in these incidents, showcasing their vital importance as emergency escape mechanisms in hazardous situations.

Also Read: Jaisalmer Fighter Crash: First Tejas aircraft lost since 2016 induction

Fighter pilots often hesitate to eject due to the dangers involved, including potential injuries from the forceful ejection process. The impact during ejection at high speeds, especially exceeding the speed of sound, can pose severe risks, potentially exceeding 20 Gs and leading to severe injuries or even fatalities.

Research on ejection injuries revealed a likelihood of 30-50% injury occurrence, with fractures commonly seen in various body areas, including the thoracic spine, legs, and arms. Vertebral fractures, particularly asymptomatic ones, can result from the intense forces experienced during ejection.

The altitude at which ejection occurs is critical, as above 14,000 feet can lead to freezing or hypoxia, while higher altitudes may intensify the forcefulness of canopy openings during ejection. However, at 9800 feet (3000 meters) altitude, the ejection process unfolds rapidly, minimizing concerns about oxygen supply.

Dogfights between fighter jets typically happen between 3,000 and 6,000 meters above ground. When flying at higher altitudes, issues of oxygen deficiency may occur, necessitating the inclusion of oxygen cylinders attached to seats for precautionary measures.

Pilots must navigate the complexities of aircraft ejection and the associated risks, emphasizing the need for safety measures and advanced technology to protect and preserve the lives of those who serve in the skies. Some of the most well-known and respected cockpit seat manufacturers in the aerospace industry:

Martin-Baker (United Kingdom) is a world leader in the design and manufacture of ejection seats for military aircraft. They have been credited with saving over 7,600 lives since their first live ejection test in 1945. Their seats are known for their reliability, safety, and advanced features.

Other major cockpit seat manufacturers in the world

* RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany)

* Collins Aerospace (USA)

* Safran Seats (France)

* Airbus Atlantic (France)

* Zodiac Aerospace (France)

* JAMCO Corporation (Japan)

* Technodinamika Holding (Moscow, Russia):

* NPP Aerosila (Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)

India currently lacks the technology for in-house production of advanced cockpit seats, relying on imports for its commercial and military aircraft.