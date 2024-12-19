Russia-made INS Tushil set sail from Kaliningrad to India

New Delhi: Russia-made INS Tushil has set sail from Kaliningrad in Russia for India, marking the beginning of her maiden operational deployment.

Commissioned by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh into the Indian Navy in Russia on December 9, INS Tushil, the latest multi-role stealth guided missile frigate, will traverse the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, the Atlantic Ocean, and finally, the Indian Ocean. 

On her way to India, she will be making port calls at several friendly foreign countries. 

“The maiden deployment of INS Tushil would involve key charter of Indian Navy, namely, Diplomatic, military, and constabulary activities,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal said.

The ship will carry out joint patrolling and maritime partnership exercises with a number of navies en route, including piracy hotspots in the region. 

During her port calls, the ship will undertake capability-building activities with host Navies and hold interactions with senior military and government leadership. 

The port calls will also serve to engage with the Indian diaspora spread across the region. 

“The port calls and exercises are aimed at consolidating India's maritime cooperation with littoral countries of the region and reinforcing Indian Navy's commitment to protecting and safeguarding the seafaring community.”

INS Tushil is the first of two frigates that the Indian defence ministry inked an inter-governmental agreement with Russia in October 2016. This is a follow-on of the Talwar-class vessels. 

INS Tushil, a 125 metre, 3900-ton ship, has a lethal punch and with a blend of Russian and Indian cutting edge technologies.

The ship’s name, Tushil, means ‘the protector shield’ and its crest represents the ‘Abhedya Kavacham’ (impenetrable shield).

